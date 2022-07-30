We are mothers and grandmothers. We are artists, writers, professors, librarians, lawyers, homemakers and doctors. We have fought for and taught about the struggle for women’s rights. We came of age before the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision in 1973. We knew girls who turned to back-alley abortion providers and risked injury, death and prosecution. Some of us were those girls.

We are outraged by the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. It was an arrogant decision, inflicted by woefully uninformed and out-of-touch leaders whose narrow, antiquarian legal and religious views threaten the well-being of all Americans.

We are aghast at the justices’ ignorance of abortion history in the U.S. We wonder why our nation’s educated leaders do not understand that reproductive rights are the basis of all others. We wonder why they do not realize that people seek abortions because they are desperate, because their lives have been shattered, because they are children themselves, because the fetus will not survive, because they cannot feed the children they have let alone more, because they themselves will die if the pregnancy continues, or because they refuse to submit to a life-threatening bodily process and its decadeslong consequences without their consent.

Sally L. Kitch, Ph.D., professor of women and gender studies, submitted this on behalf of members of Santa Fe POW, A Patchwork of Righteous New Mexico Women.

