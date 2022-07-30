We are mothers and grandmothers. We are artists, writers, professors, librarians, lawyers, homemakers and doctors. We have fought for and taught about the struggle for women’s rights. We came of age before the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision in 1973. We knew girls who turned to back-alley abortion providers and risked injury, death and prosecution. Some of us were those girls.
We are outraged by the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. It was an arrogant decision, inflicted by woefully uninformed and out-of-touch leaders whose narrow, antiquarian legal and religious views threaten the well-being of all Americans.
We are aghast at the justices’ ignorance of abortion history in the U.S. We wonder why our nation’s educated leaders do not understand that reproductive rights are the basis of all others. We wonder why they do not realize that people seek abortions because they are desperate, because their lives have been shattered, because they are children themselves, because the fetus will not survive, because they cannot feed the children they have let alone more, because they themselves will die if the pregnancy continues, or because they refuse to submit to a life-threatening bodily process and its decadeslong consequences without their consent.
We feel lucky to live in New Mexico, where the government supports a woman’s agency over her reproductive life. But we grieve for our sisters elsewhere who face criminal prosecution for exercising a right taken for granted for 40 years. We ache for the women without the financial means or community or familial support who will suffer the most from the court’s heartless, naive and impracticable decision in Dobbs. Unwanted childbirths have the severest impact on working class and minority women.
We feel less lucky to live in the world’s only democratic nation that has refused to ratify CEDAW, the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1979. Thus, our government has not recognized the reasoning of the committee that drafted the convention; namely that “denying access to health services that only women require, including abortion, is linked to discrimination and can constitute gender-based violence, torture and/or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.”
We feel equally unlucky to live in a country that allows mothers to suffer a motherhood penalty, meaning women’s employment status and earnings “take a hit when they become moms.” Meanwhile, American fathers earn a fatherhood bonus from their parental status and watch their earnings and employment prospects increase. In our country, fathers benefit from the labor, hardships, and physical and economic degeneration of mothers.
Neither caring for post-birth babies and their mothers nor ending abortion is the real goal of activists and their jurists. If it were, Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion in Dobbs would not have hinted at eliminating the right to contraception — the best way to prevent abortion. Several possible goals for anti-abortion fervor come to mind: e.g., punishing women for their reproductive capacity, which men covet, or a sense of male entitlement to society’s benefits, which compulsory pregnancies will help protect.
But whatever the goal, we wonder what might change if men had to pay as dearly for impregnating someone against their will as that person does. We propose two penalties: States planning to prosecute pregnant people and abortion enablers and providers equally criminalize illicit impregnators who acted against the pregnant person’s will through rape, incest or enticing lies; illicit impregnators must assume full responsibility for the care and support of the unwanted child, beginning in utero.
Might those anti-abortion measures staunch the fervor of some anti-abortion activists?
Sally L. Kitch, Ph.D., professor of women and gender studies, submitted this on behalf of members of Santa Fe POW, A Patchwork of Righteous New Mexico Women.