When I first read a Xerces Society report about the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service plan to blanket almost 40 square miles in and around the Rio Chama Wilderness Study Area with a highly toxic and possibly carcinogenic pesticide called carbaryl, I initially thought it was a clever joke someone was trying to play on me.

The report reads like an excerpt from Rachel Carson’s sobering 1962 book Silent Spring, which documents the horrific and often permanent impacts pesticides, herbicides and rodenticides have on ecosystems. Surely in this day and age, and after the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency, the sensible federal environmental legislation of the 1960s and 70s, and the passage of regulations limiting the use of toxic pesticides, this simply could not be. Sadly, I was quickly proven wrong.

Indeed, the inspection service was planning, with a target date of June 26, to spray the toxic pesticide to reduce the number of native grasshoppers, which could potentially eat the forage (grass) available to a handful of public land cattle permittees. To be clear, carbaryl not only kills grasshoppers but virtually every other insect it touches. It is especially toxic to aquatic invertebrates. The far-reaching consequences of such reckless action are unfathomable.

Garrett VeneKlasen is northern conservation director with New Mexico Wild.

Recommended for you