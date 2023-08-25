Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer tells the tragic story of Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer who, more than any other single person, was responsible for bringing the first nuclear bomb into the world.

Completed in just three years in what was thought to be a race for the bomb against the Nazis, this was an incredible scientific achievement on par with putting the first human on the moon. But even more than the moon landing, the implications of the first atomic weapon went on to define the U.S.-Soviet rivalry, the Cold War and global security in ways that still haunt us today.

As Nolan puts it, “Like it or not, J. Robert Oppenheimer is the most important person who ever lived.”

