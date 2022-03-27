Why are we always so ready to write off New Mexico as the state that can’t? Now I read the other day that we have no business even discussing the possibility of creating a state-owned utility. Many other states, we are told, have only done a ho-hum job of generating their own power. Why, then, should our efforts turn out any differently, if not worse?
Let’s reframe our role models. Take, for example, the New York Power Authority, created by Gov. Franklin Roosevelt in the depths of the Depression. I’m sure there were those who thought FDR was out of his mind. But out of the nation’s darkest economic hours rose what was to become the largest public power utility in the U.S. Today, it offers some of the country’s lowest-cost power, not only to New York’s residential and commercial customers, but also to neighboring states as well.
We may not have the St. Lawrence Seaway or Niagara Falls, among the New York Power Authority’s other resources, to spin out clean, renewable hydropower. What we do have, in plenitude, are great rivers of winds, our own airborne Mississippi and Missouri, flowing unrelentingly over the state’s high desert landscape. Who in New Mexico hasn’t cursed, at one time or another, what seem like the endlessly wicked winds of the West. On my walk the other evening, that ground-level jet stream almost swept me off my feet. The indelible power of that force is ours for the taking — if we are willing to take it.
Wait, we’re a poor state. How would we ever finance wind-generation projects that accomplish what the New York Power Authority has done over the past 91 years? Let’s follow in New York’s footsteps. Let’s follow the model that can. A model said to use no state tax dollars — that is to say, nothing out of your pocket or mine. The power authority finances projects mainly by the sale of bonds. New Mexico would repay the bonds, as New York has, from the sale and distribution of clean, renewable, wind-cranked electricity. Is there any reason why we can’t tap into solar power the same way?
To those who say New Mexico can’t, I say, if we have the vision and the will, there are success stories, like in New York, that offer road maps for our own success in creating a state-owned utility. With the right vision, we can attract investors and the executive and engineering talent to turn New Mexico into the state that can. I call on the governor, the Legislature, large and small businesses, environmentalists and people in the street like you and me to keep the conversation going.
Actually let me do it for you because 2005 is a very very long time ago. You're a bit outdated to say the least: Electricity prices in and around New York City are up 28.2%, and that's leaving customers feeling a painful jolt of inflation on almost every level. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) – a measure of how the prices of goods and services change over a period of time – indicated an overall increase of 1.1% in January.
"But out of the nation’s darkest economic hours rose what was to become the largest public power utility in the U.S. Today, it offers some of the country’s lowest-cost power, not only to New York’s residential and commercial customers, but also to neighboring states as well." Sir you need to do some fact checking. I currently still pay an electric meter in nyc. I can assure you and can happily provide you with a spreadsheet on the property I own where I pay a PLP meter. You would go pale seeing what I pay there vs here. You're living in fantasy land and so is this publication.
