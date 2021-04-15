I am the single mother in line in my 2008 Jeep Wrangler at the food distribution site. In January, a letter writer chimed in to complain about how charities were "enabling" people like me. He was correct. The bank still owns my Jeep, and I am on my smartphone. What you don’t know is that I also am on my lunch break from my full-time job. It's one of the three jobs that I have.
Unlike many Santa Feans, I am fortunate that I am an essential worker and that my hours have not been cut. I also am fortunate I had all three of my jobs before the coronavirus pandemic hit. I am a “local” Santa Fean. I was born and raised here and have never left. I have tried more than once to move away, but having my family here and being able to experience all four seasons have kept me here. But Santa Fe is not an easy town to live in.
The cost of living and the politics have risen in my 54 years here. But with family support, both mentally and often financially, I have been able to raise three wonderful kids. My last, 14, is the only one still in Santa Fe. His father is not a “dead-beat dad” who I can blame for my place in the food line. Even with three jobs, I still qualify to be here.
The volunteers at St. John's United Methodist Church do not judge me. I am thankful for that. As I drive up every Tuesday, the volunteers always welcome me as if I am entering their living room. I am also creative. After going through my box of food, I make a menu and then a grocery list for the week. Doing this helps me to save a little more money so I can keep up with my other bills.
Teenage boys at home nowadays during the pandemic tend to eat more and use more electricity. Sometimes, the assistance from the food bank helps me to save money to treat my son to takeout or to go grab an ice cream.
As nice as it would be for the pandemic to be over, it would be equally nice for people like that letter writer to stop being so judgmental. I have worked since I was 15. The tax dollars that are being spent on me “temporarily,” I have contributed to — I pay taxes.
You see, some of us do plan ahead; only the plan is paycheck to paycheck, week to week.
One last thing: The salad I'm eating from Whole Foods while I am in line in my Jeep to pick up food on my lunch hour — it was in my food box last week.
