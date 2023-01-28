This session we have a huge opportunity to come together in order to fix our broken policing system. That’s what so many people here in New Mexico and across the nation are demanding of us.

Here are the facts: Every year, New Mexico has one of the highest, if not the highest, rate of killings by police in the country. According to data from Mapping Police Violence, police in New Mexico killed 27 people in 2021; by comparison, police in New York killed 25 people that year, even though New York has more than nine times our population. In the last decade, more than 200 of our neighbors here in New Mexico were killed by police — including 31 in the last year alone. And, of course, we know that sadly, people of color, unhoused people and people experiencing mental health crises are particularly impacted when police misuse force.

It doesn’t have to be this way. We can all agree it’s possible to strike a balance between keeping our communities safe and giving police officers the tools they need to do their jobs without giving them a blank check for when they can use force. That’s why I’m proud to be introducing the Law Enforcement Officer Procedures Act in the state Senate as one step toward policing that lives up to our values of fairness, equity and justice under the law.

State Sen. Harold Pope is a Democrat from Albuquerque. He represents District 23.

