We need more and better access to public transportation

Chainbreaker is a member-led economic and environmental justice organization. We have over 700 members, many of whom are transit dependent bus riders. For over a decade, Chainbreaker members have been organizing for increased access to public transportation. We believe it is one of the most important issues facing Santa Fe today.
For increasing numbers of people in our community, access to safe, reliable and efficient public transit is not an option, but an essential service. It provides access to the city, and allows people to get to work, school and to begin to break the cycle of poverty.
Many cannot afford a personal vehicle, and without access to public transit, working families are forced to spend as much as a third of their income on transportation costs associated with a personal vehicle. That means that low-income workers work for four months out of the year just to get to and from work. This is a deep injustice. A lack of public transit perpetuates the cycle of poverty and keeps people poor.
The high cost of living in Santa Fe is exacerbating the cycle, forcing many to move to outlying communities, where housing is cheaper, but where there are a lack of jobs, access to healthy food, green spaces and local amenities. This cycle of displacement disproportionately affects people of color, making it not only an economic justice issue, but a civil rights issue as well.
The first step toward solving this problem is putting more buses on the streets, operating with higher frequency. This will allow a viable alternative to car-dependency, help alleviate some of the economic strain on working families and start to reduce the amounts of toxins in our air, water, soil and bodies. In Santa Fe, the transit department knows this as much as the bus riders themselves. The hard part is accessing the resources to solve the problem. Securing the resources, unfortunately, is about politics.
There has been progress. Policymakers have started to speak publicly about the importance of transit. That is a good place to start, however, we have yet to see any growth in transit budgets. One of the biggest roadblocks to improving public transportation is that often policymakers don’t utilize the system. The personal stories of how essential public transit is for so many of us need to be heard and responded to by our elected officials.
In the face of a climate crisis globally and as the gap between the haves and the have-nots increases locally, it is time to start putting our money where our mouths are. The solutions are simple, yet it’s not easy to implement them without the support of politicians and city officials who control budgets. Public transportation is about social, economic and environmental justice. Those values are important to New Mexicans. Let’s help our elected officials make those connections and remind them as they create the budgets that can reflect those values.
