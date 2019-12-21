We wish to applaud Margie Privett (“Don’t just thank veterans — support them,” My View, Dec. 7), for her impassioned plea for support of the Veterans Integration Center in Albuquerque. Santa Fe has no such facility.
We at the Advent Life Church have had this burden for years to care for our homeless veterans in our city and across Northern New Mexico. That is why we have sponsored an annual Stand Down for the past eight years.
For this event, which we hold every fall, we bring all the resources we can find — clothes, medical and dental services, encouragement, counseling and hot meals — to help our heroes prepare for the winter months.
When the city announced plans to create an all-inclusive community at the midtown campus, we felt like this was our chance to bring the services we have been providing for one or two days a year to our area vets every day. This is why we included a Veteran’s Integration Center in our proposal for the project.
We are tired of seeing homeless veterans on our streets and veterans living out of their cars while they attend college. We know Santa Fe can do better than this. The midtown location is the ideal place to bring veterans who come from the battlefield and need to be integrated into the community as they transition.
The Santa Fe VIC would be centrally located, close to shops, markets and schools, within walking distance of Pete’s Place shelter and located on a campus where support services are provided.
Within sight of the building where vets will have temporary housing, individually or with their immediate family, the church will provide a counseling center, a student center, a preschool day care center and school for their kids, a thrift and food shop, a variety of adult evening classes, and more.
The advantage of having a facility like this sponsored by a faith group is that a vast number of volunteers would be on hand to operate and support the VIC. The church would operate the Santa Fe VIC in partnership with the Albuquerque VIC and the Santa Fe Vet Center. And although this is our vision for the midtown location, the implementation of this project is conditioned upon further funding and support from other entities.
Even so, we agree with Margy Privett: Let’s not just thank the veterans for their service; let’s support them!
