Fully funding early education is not just an option, it’s a necessity for kids, parents and early educators

New Mexicans will all benefit from a stronger economy and society when we improve our educational systems, especially our early childhood education system. This is why 70% of voters approved Constitutional Amendment 1 in November — because voters overwhelmingly support better education for our youngest kids.

When early childhood education and care programs are discussed, it’s important to understand the profound impact these programs can have on working parents, all of New Mexico’s youngest kids and for early educators like myself, many of whom still earn poverty wages while providing education to our youngest children. We need legislators to fully fund all child care programs from birth to pre-K and fulfill the will of voters.

Ivydel Natachu is a member of OLÉ who has been an early educator for 17 years. Natachu, with a degree in early education, has been at the forefront of the fight to raise wages for early educators for several years.