As innocent civilians — men, women and children — are executed in the streets of Bucha, Ukraine, we must ask ourselves hard questions.
Meanwhile, the local news stations barely mention the war criminal slaughter and don’t always show the photos that every adult should witness. More parts of the news hour are spent with people complaining about the gas prices, over which we have no control since it’s part of a global market. Meanwhile, we have refused to give up our mega-gas-guzzling vehicles even when we didn’t need them.
The rest of the world downsized decades ago. Our gas is $4 to $5 a gallon. In Europe, it’s above $7 a gallon. In parts of Scandinavia, it’s above $12. Yes, I know we have farmers and others businesses who need a big truck. Don’t jump on my case. I’m speaking of people who speed for fun, including in off-road vehicles and others who just want a big truck to brag.
Note that the far right complains we should just drill more or open the Canadian pipeline. This pipeline would provide few long-term jobs — most quoted are simply for building a pipeline to carry horribly dirty tar sands oil. And it would be years away. Instead of arguing, earlier investments could have created long-term renewable energy development. By now, that energy would have put us more free from Russian and Middle Eastern oil while helping our planet survive.
Then we go to the Albuquerque argument about ending the ban on plastic bags, while we ignore that we are sleepwalking into climate disaster. We are penny-wise and pound-foolish.
When food prices skyrocket, will we realize the destruction of Ukraine kept Ukrainians from planting crops? Ukraine is one of the top world producers of corn, wheat and other foods. Ukraine is also rich in natural gas and a multitude of other essential minerals and metals for our electronics, etc. Ukraine matters to us in our far distant corner of the world. And it is a democratically elected government.
Odesa, Ukraine, is next on Vladimir Putin’s list to conquer. Odesa, besides being a crucial port for Ukraine, was a world-acknowledged cultural center for music, arts, etc. when the area around Moscow was barely a village.
Do not doubt that should Putin succeed in Ukraine, Poland, Moldova and the Baltic states are next. He has already done this in Chechnya and elsewhere. It’s the same pattern that allowed Hitler to take over most of Europe while they bombed London.
Now there is just humanity. What is inhumane, and how much do you care? It will affect us no matter how distant we think we are.
What will you tell your grandchildren you said and did during these atrocities?
