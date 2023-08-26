This summer, I sat on my porch and noticed fewer hummingbirds buzzing about and that our hummingbird feeders were mostly full. In the past, I remembered a time when we always had the small birds, and especially those with the ruby red throats shinning in the sunlight, come to our feeders to drink nectar. Why have the feeders gone untouched? Rufous hummingbirds' habitats and food sources are being destroyed by extreme weather events and natural disasters brought on by climate change, including fires, extreme winter and unpredictable seasons.

Hummingbirds are dying, and we are doing nothing to save them.

As part of my Advanced Placement class, I’m picking up the mantle to help my fellow New Mexicans better understand the challenges our beloved hummingbird population is grappling with during these difficult times. One study I analyzed demonstrated that over a 50-year period, the population of the rufous hummingbird had fallen by a whopping 60%. Additional research pointed to possible causes of this decline. Those include climate change, which has led to habitat loss and fluctuation of blooming patterns that affect the bird’s food source and causes a ripple effect by limiting the ability to migrate and thus to reproduce.

Alex Ingram Jacobs is a senior at Santa Fe Preparatory School and was born and raised in Santa Fe. He is a dedicated volunteer and plans to pursue a college degree in engineering.

