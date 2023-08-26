This summer, I sat on my porch and noticed fewer hummingbirds buzzing about and that our hummingbird feeders were mostly full. In the past, I remembered a time when we always had the small birds, and especially those with the ruby red throats shinning in the sunlight, come to our feeders to drink nectar. Why have the feeders gone untouched? Rufous hummingbirds' habitats and food sources are being destroyed by extreme weather events and natural disasters brought on by climate change, including fires, extreme winter and unpredictable seasons.
Hummingbirds are dying, and we are doing nothing to save them.
As part of my Advanced Placement class, I’m picking up the mantle to help my fellow New Mexicans better understand the challenges our beloved hummingbird population is grappling with during these difficult times. One study I analyzed demonstrated that over a 50-year period, the population of the rufous hummingbird had fallen by a whopping 60%. Additional research pointed to possible causes of this decline. Those include climate change, which has led to habitat loss and fluctuation of blooming patterns that affect the bird’s food source and causes a ripple effect by limiting the ability to migrate and thus to reproduce.
I’m beginning to better understand that this trend toward non-normality will mirror changes in the rest of the Rocky Mountains as the effects of climate change become more widespread. Change is inevitable, but we still need to do what we can to give the hummingbirds a better shot of thriving in our environment.
But why aren’t we doing something about it? Their declining population is at what the U.S. government considers to be at a “tipping point.” That means they are close to being on the endangered species list but haven’t been put on the list yet because their critical mass isn’t low enough.
I’m asking all Santa Feans to take action so we can prevent the rufous hummingbird from becoming endangered. We can help save the hummingbirds by putting out feeders, keeping our cats indoors, growing flowering plants that help the birds and educating our community on things we all can do to help prevent climate change. I will also be donating my time and research to educational programs and giving part of my earnings from my summer internship at Los Alamos National Laboratory to the Santa Fe Botanical Gardens. I encourage you to do the same and donate to the Santa Fe Botanical Gardens to help them in their efforts to grow plants for these lovable, beautiful creatures.
Alex Ingram Jacobs is a senior at Santa Fe Preparatory School and was born and raised in Santa Fe. He is a dedicated volunteer and plans to pursue a college degree in engineering.