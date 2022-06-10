The stump dug in the fading light lay next to the pit. This Serbian spruce so far from its home never was at home in the high desert no matter how much water I gave it. What to plant in its stead? An evergreen to join the others forming a windbreak from the winter winds?
A question, like so many other garden questions, was waiting for an answer when I checked email before bed. Never a good idea. There was a brief message from an a fellow plant lover. David Salman, the founder of Santa Fe Greenhouses and Waterwise Gardens, had died over the weekend.
How could that be? I had just been speaking with David about the fires near Mora. He knew those forests of whispering pines and fir as well as anyone. I asked about his family home. It was still standing, but in his mind, the forests he had grown up with were gone forever. His grief was real, but his future prognosis was not.
I told him to be on the look out for the three-toed woodpecker. Their black bodies are hard to see as they seek beetle grubs in blacked ponderosa pine trucks. The beetles are probably already present flying in from great distance, honing in on fire’s heat and smoke. Pocket gophers and salamanders will emerge from their burrows. Aspen, oaks and locust will begin to re-sprout even before the soil has cooled in the most severely burned areas. Deer and elk will soon be feasting on fresh green shoots. Forests arise renewed like the mythological phoenix from the ashes of fire.
He listened silently until I mentioned wildflowers. The penstemons and buckwheats that he had spent his lifetime selecting and breeding would grow abundantly in the newly created meadows. There was a smile and then an acknowledgment that change is inevitable. Nothing on this planet is forever. If anyone could meet the challenge of finding beauty in change, it was my friend David.
Gardening for beauty in this hard land has lost a giant. He educated a generation of gardeners to the benefits of native and drought tolerant plants. In recent years, he focused on pollinators and the importance of planting for diversity to provide cover and food throughout the season. David Salman most likely introduced more plants appropriate to high desert gardens than anyone alive today.
After his memorial service, I planted a Gambel oak in my recently excavated pit. It was grown from seed David had collected near Datil. In time it will become a giant, as David was for all of us. Always one to come up with a good name, he called his selection "Gila Monster." Standing tall among the evergreens this mighty oak will not be forgotten. Blessings, friend.