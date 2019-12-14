It has been my privilege to work with many young people as a psychotherapist and counselor in Santa Fe for the past 25 years and in other parts of the country before that. Given the opportunity to get to know young people from so close a perspective has helped me to understand the caution that psychologist Erik Erickson gave us about the error of categorizing youngsters too soon.
Time and time again, I have been allowed to see that the promise of positive, healthy futures often lies hidden below the difficult behavior that young people may be showing in the moment. First as a parent of two boys and then as a therapist, I have witnessed those moments when that potential brilliantly shows itself, often suddenly and often strikingly. There is no greater joy.
Now, to see 16-year old Greta Thunberg, with her own challenges in life, rise up and tell the world what it so badly needs to hear — “How dare you!” I yet again want to be hopeful that good can emerge from chaos and misdirection. Except, this time, it is us, not the young ones, who have lost our way.
How dare we? How dare we succumb over and over to what is easy, comfortable, fun, alluring? No list of specifics is necessary because what is needed is for each of us to ask ourselves that question — how dare I? — every time we are tempted to buy something, do something, say something that places our young people’s future, or the well-being of people who are simply different from us, in danger. How dare we not think through the little choices we make, blind to the cumulative effect those choices have on our young and on those who share this world with us?
Thinking through our choices is a difficult and, in some ways, grinding task. There are abundant justifications for just going ahead. Why shouldn’t I be comfortable? It’s too much trouble. I don’t believe what they say, so I’ll keep doing what I’ve always done. I worked hard and earned this. And the bigger one, of course: This is my livelihood, how could I get along if I didn’t do it? And, finally, who are they to tell me what I can’t do?
It can be said that each of those ideas, and the many other ways we find to justify our choices, seems right when we say it and, in fact, often holds at least some semblance of truth. But feeling right and being partly true is not enough. Not as we face the social, economic, environmental, etc. crises we have in front of us.
No, how dare we continue in our old ways? How dare we ignore, pay scant attention to or simply forget what we know to be true? How dare we?
It is my hope that Greta’s words — and now her choice as Time’s person of the year — will mobilize our youth to find their true voices and that we, their parents and rightful leaders will hear them, come to our senses and will find our way, difficult as that will be, to make this world we are leaving to them safe, clean and joyous once more.
