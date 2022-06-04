When will we stop sacrificing the lives of children over gun rights? How many more children in our nation’s classrooms will be shot and killed before we do something? Ten? Twenty? A hundred? A thousand? A hundred thousand? How many more times will parents run to their children’s school only to learn their child was shot and killed? That they will never hug them goodnight again? Or watch them grow up?
How many more people of color will be shot and killed while grocery shopping by an angry white man simply because of their skin color? When will we in this country stop pretending that the Second Amendment protects our right to bear any arms we want: the right to own semi-automatic handguns; the right to wield military-grade assault weapons with high-capacity magazine clips; the right to own an arsenal of any size?
How many more uncourageous politicians will allow their powerful positions to be the funnel through which guns flow easily into any hand that wants one, deflecting and denying their seminal role in delivering the implements of death into the hands that kill our children?
We began New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence after the Sandy Hook shooting at a Connecticut elementary school. Almost 10 years later, we stand here again. For decades, so many people in our country have worked tirelessly to end gun violence, only to see more people killed every day, more mass shootings of people of color, more classrooms of children killed.
Today, as we hear about the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas, our hearts break all over again. But quitting is not an option for us. We will not follow the weak and the enablers like Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, who bow to political expediency because they care more about their next election than the children they have sworn an oath to protect.
We will not take the path of congressional leaders, whose egos have convinced them that returning to their leather seats in the Capitol building election after election after election is more important than standing up to the corporate gun lobby.
We cannot turn a blind eye as so many local officials have bowed to the vocal minority of gun-owning constituents at the daily peril of everyone. We cannot delude ourselves, as so many gun owners have done, that policies allowing these weapons of death everywhere with as few restrictions as possible are not directly responsible for creating a country in which mass shootings and school shootings happen with shocking frequency. So, despite a tragedy like this, and even because of it, we move forward — and we will not stop.
Join us. Do not let any of them off the hook. If any of your representatives have been in office for years, demand to know what they have done to stop this madness. Nineteen dead elementary school students and two teachers as a direct result of lax gun laws cannot just be another day in our America.