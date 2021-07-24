There is no longer such a thing as normal, new or old, past or future. We can blame the pandemic, presidents, Congress, social media, anger, alienation, Big Pharma, racism, breathtaking economic inequality — all bear the burden. But in the end, my fellow Americans, the enemy is us.
But refusing to get vaccinated? Let’s draw the line. First of all, as a taxpaying citizen, I don’t want to fund sociopathy. A 25-year-old restaurant worker I know, who barely made it through high school, insists the pandemic is a hoax and the push to get vaccinated simply part of the conspiracy. She refers to the vaccinated as “sheep.” Others believe that to be vaccinated is to acquiesce to liberal or even socialist views. Or that youth is a shield against the delta variant. Or that the delta variant itself is just another hoax upon a hoax.
The relatively small sector of unvaccinated individuals who feel the Federal Drug Administration’s emergency approval of several COVID-19 vaccines isn’t good enough are dangerously overcautious, but somewhat pardonable. Next month, when the FDA fully approves the Pfizer and then Moderna vaccines, this group of resisters should presumably fall into line. So, who’s left? Victims of rabid conspiracy theories. Science deniers. Narcissists unable to empathize or grasp the notion of protecting others, no less friends and loved ones, from contagion. People who think that viruses are microscopic red or blue political particles.
What ever happened to being a good citizen, social responsibility, caring for others? Am I my brother’s keeper? Do unto others? Basic decency.
Suicide is legal, probably because it is its own punishment. But most societies still discourage it. Must we expend taxpayer dollars to motivate (bribe) people to get vaccinated so as not to kill themselves and others? Lotteries, sweepstakes, raffles, BOGOs? What ever happened to doing the right thing? All for one, one for all? What’s going on here? Is this “normal?”
One role of government is to minimize for its citizens avoidable risk of disease, disability and death.
Few would deny the protective value of Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations. The most searing example of governmental failure is the 610,000 lives already lost to COVID-19 in the United States. France and other developed countries are proposing proof of vaccination that citizens must demonstrate to participate in certain public activities. Ah, but you say this infringes on individual freedom. However, you must wear a mask at all times during domestic or international air travel. Kids can’t attend most schools without proof of vaccination against a whole host of debilitating and deadly diseases. You can’t legally drive a car without a license.
After months of often weak, uneven state and federal friendly persuasions, the noose is finally tightening. Another big COVID-19 spike may well take us to the next level of precaution. More pressure is in the offing, and it’s necessary. The private sector is likely to lead.
Already, certain health care facilities have mandated that workers must be vaccinated: Get vaccinated or find another job. Corporations across disparate industry sectors are following suit. Proof of vaccination should likewise be mandated for stadiums, theaters and other venues. As with airplanes and airports, cruise ships, trains and other transportation entities should do the same. If you are unvaccinated and are hospitalized with COVID-19, a special usage tax will be added to your hospital bill, derived funds earmarked for taxpayer relief.
Meanwhile, the United States remains awash in vaccine inventory while much of the rest of the less prosperous world, begging for protection, goes without. Perhaps we are witnessing eugenics by personal choice wherein prospects for the human race are being shaped by our least admirable instincts.
