New Mexico is an awe-inspiring state that has captured the hearts of people across the globe. It’s no wonder that we’re seeing tourism increase year after year in the state. People come here for our rich history and the authentic experiences waiting in the Land of Enchantment.
In 2018, we broke previous records for the number of visits and the amount of money spent by visitors — but we can do so much more.
The growth potential is one of the reasons Tina Mion, Daniel Lutzick and I invested here. Along with the potential for bringing in new visitors, we invested in the New Mexico hospitality industry because we believe in it.
New Mexico has authenticity, history and culture worth preserving and promoting. Northern New Mexico is one of the gems of the Southwest, waiting to be discovered and explored by all who visit. It has been our goal to restore historic properties to their former glory. We have poured time, resources, money and heart into these restorations. During our work on the hotels and restaurants, we have been delighted to watch the region thrive and grow.
Multiple new businesses have started and new construction is underway throughout Las Vegas. This is a result of the infusion of resources into revitalization and destination development. As we work to bring new life to Las Vegas and Lamy, other growth is occurring as a result. As opportunities arise for increased tourism, other industries are jumping on the chance for sustained growth in their sectors as well.
Towns across New Mexico are poised to become tourist hotspots, spurring similar growth and revitalization. Economic growth and new industries will be a statewide result of destination development. However, without destination promotion, New Mexico will not reach its potential. Destination and tourism promotion are necessary to let people outside of New Mexico know what is happening here and about the adventures and opportunities awaiting their exploration.
Just as we have invested in the revitalization of historic properties, it is my hope that the state of New Mexico will continue to invest in tourism promotion for economic revitalization.
This investment will draw in visitors to these incredible communities and will create sustained growth, new businesses, new jobs and new opportunities.
