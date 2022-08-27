We have been blessed this summer in the high desert.
I’ll soon be putting my garden to sleep. Winter is coming. I’ve spent the spring and now the summer shaping beauty out of the dirt of Santa Fe. With the blessing of rain in July and August, my garden thrives and provides beauty for me and food for the birds and bees. What a pleasure to look outside my window or to sit at sunset on the portal gazing into the fading light. Native sunflowers are nearly 6 feet tall (truly) this summer and sway gently in the breezes. And, oh the colors — bright reds, subtle lavenders, deep blue-purples, bright yellows and pale yellows, and even a few russet red Mexican hats!
My garden is hard — very hard — work but provides great satisfaction in the end. There is nothing charming about lifting a 52-pound bag of mulch into a wheelbarrow and carefully laying it at the feet of densely packed flowers. No indeed. In a year — or in a winter season — the mulch will disappear into the soil to create a bedrock of rich loam for the next growing season.
Did I mention cost? My garden is now 6 years old. I have taken the time to build it from the ground up within a reasonable budget, with a splurge here and there for the heck of it. All the local nurseries receive my business and dedication to native plants. I’m always out for a bargain and, though often tempted by the larger pots, usually settle for the less costly smaller pots and wait patiently for their growth. Yum Yum Mix is my best friend fertilizer.
As my garden changes through the spring and summer, so does my body. A bit of extra weight around my middle disappears after just a couple of weeks getting the garden ready for new spring plantings. My nails get clipped to a practical working length. My waist-long hair stays braided most of the summer, tucked under a hat to protect my aging face from the intense summer sun at 7,000 feet. My gardening gear and clothing become worn and tattered after months of hard wear, and my sun hat begins to fray at the edges.
What I do notice, though, is that my smile gets bigger and bigger as the garden blooms and my newly planted 5-inch Agastache grows into a wild, foot-high bush of red blossoms.
Charlene Brash-Sorensen lives and gardens in Santa Fe.