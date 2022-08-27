We have been blessed this summer in the high desert.

I’ll soon be putting my garden to sleep. Winter is coming. I’ve spent the spring and now the summer shaping beauty out of the dirt of Santa Fe. With the blessing of rain in July and August, my garden thrives and provides beauty for me and food for the birds and bees. What a pleasure to look outside my window or to sit at sunset on the portal gazing into the fading light. Native sunflowers are nearly 6 feet tall (truly) this summer and sway gently in the breezes. And, oh the colors — bright reds, subtle lavenders, deep blue-purples, bright yellows and pale yellows, and even a few russet red Mexican hats!

My garden is hard — very hard — work but provides great satisfaction in the end. There is nothing charming about lifting a 52-pound bag of mulch into a wheelbarrow and carefully laying it at the feet of densely packed flowers. No indeed. In a year — or in a winter season — the mulch will disappear into the soil to create a bedrock of rich loam for the next growing season.

Charlene Brash-Sorensen lives and gardens in Santa Fe.

Popular in the Community