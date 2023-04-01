Anymore, when a person goes to the doctor, he/she, especially she, is asked whether they feel safe at home. Obviously, it’s an attempt to determine if domestic abuse is happening in the home. The better question would be this: Do you feel safe in your country, in your state, in your grocery store, in your church, school, gym?

Just name a place where there is no threat of gun violence. It seems the question would be most appropriate coming from one’s physician because, from the perspective of many, gun violence is a national health crisis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearms are the leading cause of death among our children and our adolescents.

I don’t know how we as citizens continue to allow such an epidemic of domestic terrorism, because that is exactly what it is. The U.S. population has indicated writ large that it agrees that as a country we need gun laws. According to several polls, most gun owners support commonsense measures: raising legal gun ownership from 18 to 21; red flag laws that would remove guns from those who pose a risk to themselves or others; outlawing military-grade assault weapons; background checks; and gun registration — all reasonable.

Linda Ferdig-Riley is a retired public school educator/school administrator and lives in Santa Fe.