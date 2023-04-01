Anymore, when a person goes to the doctor, he/she, especially she, is asked whether they feel safe at home. Obviously, it’s an attempt to determine if domestic abuse is happening in the home. The better question would be this: Do you feel safe in your country, in your state, in your grocery store, in your church, school, gym?
Just name a place where there is no threat of gun violence. It seems the question would be most appropriate coming from one’s physician because, from the perspective of many, gun violence is a national health crisis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearms are the leading cause of death among our children and our adolescents.
I don’t know how we as citizens continue to allow such an epidemic of domestic terrorism, because that is exactly what it is. The U.S. population has indicated writ large that it agrees that as a country we need gun laws. According to several polls, most gun owners support commonsense measures: raising legal gun ownership from 18 to 21; red flag laws that would remove guns from those who pose a risk to themselves or others; outlawing military-grade assault weapons; background checks; and gun registration — all reasonable.
Only 20% of gun owners are National Rifle Association members, so how on earth does the NRA hold Americans hostage to such violence? How can the very few hold sway over the majority? NRA members often put forth the argument that the U.S. Constitution protects the right to bear arms and that that right is sacrosanct. The Second Amendment was ratified in 1791 and, according to many historians, was adopted to “prevent the need for the United States to have a professional standing army.”
Well, times change, and we have a standing army to protect the U.S. The founders had single-shot muskets and could not have fathomed rifles and pistols capable of firing multiple rounds in seconds. They could not have understood that individuals would have the ability to purchase weapons of war and use them to slaughter their fellow citizens in mass shootings. Our Constitution is a living document; alterations have been made to address changes in social mores, technology, population changes and more. So why not guns?
Our government has been unable to protect us from gun violence. Even when legislators attempt to make changes to protect us, they get little or no support from the majority. Until that changes, we citizens of the United States of America remain sitting ducks in a shooting gallery.
Democrats, Republicans, independents, Libertarians — whatever the party — all need to work together to make laws to protect us.
So, really, ask yourself, is there any place where you can feel safe anymore? If you don’t feel safe because of the epidemic of gun violence in the U.S., contact your representatives, your senators, and demand that they do something to eliminate the gun violence in our country. It’s not enough to offer up worthless thoughts and prayers, and it is not OK to throw one’s hands up and quit trying to fix the gun problem. Our lives depend on it.
Linda Ferdig-Riley is a retired public school educator/school administrator and lives in Santa Fe.