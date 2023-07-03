Millions of Americans soon will enjoy the fireworks, but others will take a knee on Independence Day. Why celebrate?

In her Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones argued the primary purpose of the American Revolution was to promote and preserve slavery. But it’s important to understand the history.

In 1775, Virginia’s English Governor, Lord Dunmore, proclaimed slaves who deserted their American masters would be welcomed into the British army as free citizens. Thousands did so, and soon Dunmore had a black regiment at his command to quell unrest in the colonies. It was only then, Hannah-Jones’ argument goes, with the prospect of losing their enslaved property, that delegates in Philadelphia put their signatures to the parchment declaring independence from King George.

The Rev. Gary Kowalski is co-minister of the Unitarian Congregation of Taos and author of Revolutionary Spirits: The Enlightened Faith of America's Founding Fathers

