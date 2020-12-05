What has become crystal clear since 2016 is that our democracy cannot survive when we sit back and take it for granted. We’ve become inexcusably complacent, failing to address and ensure an informed, accurate understanding of our form of governance and work for its vitality on a daily, ongoing basis. We cannot ignore warped processes until every fourth year prior to elections when suddenly concerns about gerrymandering, Citizens United, the Electoral College and voter access leap to the fore.
Our new administration will confront a massive number of challenges. Beyond that, there are three specific actions that must be undertaken, starting immediately, to address rebuilding and safeguarding our democracy. We must educate our citizens; “alternate truths” must be confronted as a daily and expected practice; the Republican Party must confirm the election’s validity.
Civics must become a required course in our high schools. Civics explores the rights and duties of citizenship including its theoretical, political and practical aspects. According to the American Federation of Teachers, as of 2018 only nine states and the District of Columbia required one year of U.S. government or civics, 30 states required a half year and the remaining 11 states had no civics requirement. (In New Mexico, civics is included within social studies classes.)
How can we expect people to understand the way our democracy works, its freedoms and responsibilities, when we don’t teach it to our own citizenry? Immigrants holding citizenship have a better grasp of our governmental system than far too many native-born. Word of mouth clearly doesn’t guarantee accurate information, as we have a country full of people who think the simple requirement of wearing a mask is violating their rights. Too many people, and perhaps even courts, apparently think our freedoms come with no reciprocal responsibilities. At the very least, if they don’t recognize duties of citizenship, they’re sitting ducks to be manipulated.
Additionally, Democrats must stop allowing misleading statements, distortions, lies and hypocrisy to go unchallenged. Silence suggest claims have validity. Delayed response gives them roots. Allowing them to go uncontested only serves those spewing garbage, undermining the ability of citizens to make decisions based on factual, comprehensive information.
For example, President-elect Joe Biden addressed the Supreme Court vacancy in the initial presidential debate, but he didn’t simply and succinctly point out Republican hypocrisy. Following Antonin Scalia’s death almost nine months before the 2016 election, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.” Four years later, McConnell crammed through a nomination in 38 days, confirming a candidate eight days before the 2020 election. Biden should have made that point more robustly, then continued with his talking points.
Finally, the Republican Party must separate itself from President Donald Trump’s self-centered, deeply rooted practice of declaring something he covets as real, predicting it as a self-fulfilling prophesy, despite verifiable facts to the contrary. The party must confirm the validity of 2020’s election results. Failure to do so perpetuates the dangerous, significant schism facing our country and democracy. Their silence suggests doubt is legitimate; it does not make that doubt simply fade away.
We all lead busy lives and need to be reminded, informed and educated, not just prior to elections, but as an ongoing, continual stream of communications from political officeholders to their constituents, using all available platforms.
A democracy can only thrive when citizens know how their government is designed to function, have access to accurate, thorough information, and understand the inherent distortion of campaigns and votes narrowed to single issues or candidates.
