We’ve been here before.
During the 2008 Great Recession, New Mexico lawmakers largely mishandled the loss of revenue by enforcing harmful budget cuts to our schools, our hospitals and other public services. The result: budget cuts that hurt families and businesses and slowed our economic recovery to the point New Mexico was one of the last states to recover.
Now New Mexico legislators enter a special session in response to an unprecedented health and economic crisis inflicted by a global pandemic — the economic impacts of which have been made more severe in our state due to the downturn in oil and gas revenue. All of this while a powerful moment in history plays out nationwide as demands for racial equity continue to grow.
Part of good governance is ensuring that our electoral systems remain accessible to all voters. New Mexicans made it clear with an unprecedented number voting by mail in the June primary election that they value their ability to vote safely. Our Legislature should grant the secretary of state emergency powers through the November election to adjust vote-by-mail deadlines and make sure mail and in-person voting are accessible, easy and safe. The Legislature should allow ballots to be sent to voters automatically while maintaining the number of in-person polling locations so rural and tribal communities are not disenfranchised.
Higher COVID-19 death rates for people of color is the result of policies and systems designed to advantage white people and disadvantage people of color. Any economic and health supports considered by the Legislature should also reach our most vulnerable communities, including immigrants. In addition, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has added police-accountability measures to the session call, and these are a critical first step on the road to racial justice.
Over-reliance on oil and gas coupled with tax breaks for the rich and large corporations have tanked our economy. New Mexico is taking in less revenue than anticipated when the FY21 budget was crafted. This means less revenue for education, health care, public safety, infrastructure, and all the other services that our families and businesses depend upon. Tax cuts for the very rich and for out-of-state corporations have failed to produce the jobs promised and should be rolled back.
Lawmakers made great strides toward investing in a stronger New Mexico during the 2019 and 2020 regular legislative sessions. Don’t sacrifice those gains. We must double down on the policies that have been proven to work — including investments in our schools, our hospitals, and green energy — and cast aside those that have not, including tax cuts for the well-connected that fail to produce jobs.
While a special legislative session is necessary to deal with immediate budget shortfalls, our lawmakers should proceed with caution. We must push for flexibility for the federal COVID funds and use our reserves as intended to shore up the budget —keeping it as intact as possible — through January 2021. Significant structural changes can wait until lawmakers reconvene during a regular session.
Oriana Sandoval is the Executive Director of the Center for Civic Policy. Camilla Feibelman is the Executive Director of Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter.
