I am seriously concerned about the ongoing, Trump-inspired, Republican efforts to subvert representative democracy and betray the Constitution.
It is a fascist coup in the making. America’s historically low voter turnout suggests most Americans just won’t care — in which case any hopes for a better and more just America are doomed, and even the civil liberties we now take for granted will be curtailed, often with violence — American state terrorism, to put it bluntly.
Does a fascist coup matter in the face of coming climate catastrophe — in which hundreds of millions of people will become climate refugees or climate victims — in which violence arising from the physical, political and moral stress of climate change will be widespread — in which death by COVID-19 could be more merciful than death resulting from climate catastrophe? (A saying from older times: “Pneumonia is the old man’s friend.”)
Against these disasters, does a fascist coup really matter? I answer, yes. The political climate with which we confront climate catastrophe will affect our ability to live and die with at least some degree of human dignity, integrity and decency. Crisis brings out both the best and the worst in people.
Under the cruel and corrupt fascist regime that Trumpster Republicans are preparing for, the government itself would encourage a climate of corrupt selfishness, cruel exploitation of vulnerable neighbors and violence based on bigoted scapegoating. This is just some of the viciousness that Donald Trump as leader would enjoy, poisoning the entire government, indeed the entire nation.
Much of this poison is already manifest and even now threatens the nation. If I care about human dignity, integrity and decency, I cannot ignore the threat posed by Trump, his so-called Republican Party and their financial backers. Climate catastrophe notwithstanding, they are traitors to the nation that has spawned them.
