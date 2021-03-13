So now the final days are numbered for the Guadalupe Street mural by Gilberto Guzmán.
How could this actually be happening here in old Santa Fe? This mural is clearly a moving, living work of art transcending 30 years of contemporary history — but a closer look also ties its message back to the late 15th century when the Spanish arrived to settle the northern territories of New Spain.
The mural tells the story of Indigenous subjugation and resilience, of poly-cultural fusion and evolution, exactly as Santa Fe does — from a cluster of mud brick buildings to Santa Fe today, one of the world’s most recognizable and admired cities, demonstrating the beauty of the coexistence of the old and the new.
For Northern New Mexicans, the mural’s power is undeniable. This irreplaceable artwork dramatically depicts the unique character and style that Hispanic culture introduced to Northern New Mexico: the gaiety, folk dancing, music, laughter, respect for the elderly, love of family and community. Yes, while weathered and old, she is still alive; just like many of us older residents.
This mural cannot be allowed to be discarded in the dust bin of our city’s great history. Its powerful message must endure as a monument to who we are. Its location facing Guadalupe Street is perfect.
Our nation’s first 3-foot-wide, narrow-gauge railroad, the Chili Line, operated from 1887 until 1941 along the same route as present-day Guadalupe Street from its station in the Railyard, stretching to Antonito, Colo. The railroad linked small towns like Española, Tres Piedras and Taos with southern Colorado.
Imagine it is the 1890s, and the Chili Line is departing for Colorado, its crying whistle and bell ringing as it leaves town, spooking the burros pulling carts past the Santuario de Guadalupe. This is our history, unique and special. I beg the state to please slow down this project — a contemporary art museum — and revisualize it to include the mural as an exterior wall of the museum.
Historic preservation is a cornerstone of our identity as a people. For whom does the bell toll? It will toll for us if we allow this desecration to proceed.
