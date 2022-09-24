Imagine the possibilities. What if Santa Fe could throw off all constraints and design a public education system to serve any kind of learner, with inspired, well-paid and creative staff working in beautiful spaces?

We could strengthen academics, have strong elective programs, pursue summer and after-school activities to complement in-school time, with all of it supported by the larger community.

The school system and its partners would anticipate and respond to each family’s needs. Learning would be steeped in curious exploration, and students could engage with many cultures, celebrating humanity’s richness and traditions.

Kate Noble is president of the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education.

