Imagine the possibilities. What if Santa Fe could throw off all constraints and design a public education system to serve any kind of learner, with inspired, well-paid and creative staff working in beautiful spaces?
We could strengthen academics, have strong elective programs, pursue summer and after-school activities to complement in-school time, with all of it supported by the larger community.
The school system and its partners would anticipate and respond to each family’s needs. Learning would be steeped in curious exploration, and students could engage with many cultures, celebrating humanity’s richness and traditions.
The pandemic has already changed how we think about education. Let’s use this momentum and the new approaches in our schools to imagine the possibilities, to reimagine our district. We’ve learned to appreciate how critical schools are for families, and we’ve grasped how essential schools are to our workforce and our society.
We need community support as, this month, Santa Fe Public Schools is launching a process to reimagine our district. Let’s put aside cynicism, cultivate the courage to be bold and take the leap of faith to imagine what is possible. As we emerge from the pandemic, we have stimulus funds and strong revenues in our state, so this is a unique opportunity to address a problem that has been evolving for decades.
We are asking students, families, staff and community members to engage in conversations and provide honest input about what is working, what needs fixing and how things should be. It won’t be easy, but we have this opportunity. Let’s do the necessary hard work together.
The process is beginning and the community engagement specifics will soon be determined. There will likely be surveys and gatherings to hear from students and graduates, from teachers and other staff, from parents, employers and other community members. Professional facilitators and researchers charged with listening and creating space for everyone to contribute, will oversee the process. They will seek partnerships with trusted leaders in various communities, and think creatively about how to do the best listening and idea generation possible.
This process of reimagining education is moving forward a resolution passed by the Board of Education in late 2019. The resolution looked at addressing key structural issues — declining enrollment, aging facilities, interzone transfers, school boundaries and the need for increased equity.
A subsequent board discussion dove deeper and said the process should look at how education is delivered, including models like magnet schools, demonstration/training sites and more. It also outlined looking at curriculum-focused programs like the International Baccalaureate, dual language, computer science, music and arts, business/entrepreneurship and career pathways, cultural diversity, and distance learning. The discussion included a theory of action stating the need for a transparent and collaborative process with stakeholders.
After three hard years, we are starting the work outlined in that 2019 resolution. We must now be creative, listen deeply to understand, and build trust and transparency as the process unfolds over the next 12 to 18 months.
We can look around the country for ideas that are working, borrow pieces and ideas, and adapt them to suit Santa Fe. We need to prioritize actions, weigh tradeoffs, vet ideas as a community and, ultimately, make choices together.
Santa Fe has many diverse communities, and we agree on the importance of public schools. We can build the will, make the agreements and put together the resources to do profoundly better. We can grow a community that more strongly engages with its schools and supports students and families to thrive. These days, around the world, people are trying to reimagine education. Let’s show the world what Santa Fe can do.
Kate Noble is president of the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education.