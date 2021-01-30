In the spring of 2019, visionary organizers and community leaders from New Mexico joined forces to create the New Mexico Outdoor Equity Fund, the first-of-its-kind grant program that breaks down the barriers standing between disadvantaged youth and the great outdoors. Today, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is taking this initiative to the national level by introducing legislation to create the Outdoor F.U.T.U.R.E. program.
Long-standing economic and racial inequities impact access to nearly every public service, from education to health care. This disparity is no different when it comes to accessing public and tribally recognized traditional lands. Though a basic human right, spending time outdoors continues to be a privilege denied to too many of our state’s and nation’s youth.
Many New Mexico families simply cannot afford outdoor extracurricular programs, recreational activities and meaningful outdoor experiences, despite outdoor activities being so closely tied to traditional lifeways in New Mexico — hunting, fishing, harvesting wild food and firewood. This disconnect impacts vital aspects of identity within communities across the country as they do not understand how to connect and protect the life-giving resources found in nature.
Outdoor F.U.T.U.R.E. aims to tear down access barriers and create new points of entry into the experiencing the living ecosystems making up the great outdoors. Regardless of background or ZIP code, every young person deserves the educational, life-enriching experiences that our beautiful public and tribally recognized traditional lands have to offer.
By establishing a national equity fund, grants can be accessed by states, nonprofits and sovereign nations that serve low-income youth, particularly young people of color and those in rural communities, to the outdoors, while educating them about climate and the environment. It is one thing to receive this knowledge in a classroom, but it is an entirely transformative experience to learn from the outdoors and even seek careers working outside. Through this work, the Outdoor F.U.T.U.R.E. program wants to construct a new narrative addressing access and enjoyment of the great outdoors.
Sadly, youth who cannot regularly access nature easily disqualify themselves from holding leadership positions in the fight to protect our environment and natural resources. Jaylyn Gough, founder and executive director of Native Women’s Wilderness and a member of the Outdoor F.U.T.U.R.E. initiative, describes the preconception that low-income youth are not part of this conservation effort, saying “as a child, I thought only white men and women could be mountaineers, climbers, and outdoor enthusiasts … because that was all that was being advertised. However, as Native people, who knows the land better?”
By creating a national outdoor equity fund, we can foster a new generation of environmental activists that carry Indigenous knowledge and a more diverse cultural insight than the field has today. The Outdoor F.U.T.U.R.E. team, through an ethnically, culturally and geographically diverse identity, looks to demonstrate what an activist can look like for youth from disadvantaged communities. All young people ought to know what they can achieve, no matter who they are and where they come from.
According to a recent statement from Heinrich, “Outdoor opportunities in our parks and public lands should be accessible to all Americans regardless of wealth, where you grow up, or the color of your skin.” We’re honored to have future generations of conservationists see themselves in us — a responsibility we take very seriously. It is on our shoulders to make sure every single young person in this country has the opportunity to get outside and discover the true value of our public and tribally recognized traditional lands and wild spaces.
