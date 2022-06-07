As evidenced by recent actions taken by some states to solidify the religious right-wing agenda, it is worth noting that almost 30 percent of our citizens have no religious affiliation, are atheists, agnostics or simply don’t care about any religion or mythology, a number that is growing.
The Christian nationalist movement claims religious freedom abounds here but falls short of defining real religious freedom, inclusive of “other” religions, or the right to freedom from religion. Make no mistake, the right-wing Christian nationalist agenda has some of its roots in race superiority just as the “holy” Bible has been used to justify slavery, hatred and exclusion, past and present. Christian nationalists are also masters at cherry-picking the alleged “good” book while ignoring or making excuses for sections that don’t suit their narrative.
Over the last 6,000 years, there have been at least 1,800 religions created by man (in their image), with many of them spewing forth the same stories such as a virgin birth, etc. Most of these man-made religions preyed on the circumstances, curiosity and questions of their times for answers to: where the sun would go at night, phenomena such as earthquakes, or medical and scientific issues, etc., ultimately resulting in lining the pockets of said religions.
Most, if not all, atheists and “nones” couldn’t care less about religions or the mythologies that rule some people’s lives. However, they also do not want it mandated through law, cultural dictates or the misuse of our taxes. Your religion is yours, please keep it that way.
The Founding Fathers were clear about religion’s place (or not) in our government, but religion is being used as a lightning rod for cultural issues in place of common sense and political ambitions (see common sense). On hot-topic issues like abortion (barely mentioned in the “good” book), lifestyles, women’s rights, banning books or immigration, the views of the majority of American citizens are contrary to many of the views of elected officials making the laws.
However, they are quick to use religious justification in the process as they rail against theocracies elsewhere (Islam, of course), while intentionally laying the Christian groundwork for the same thing here. God, guns and flags could very well be the icons of the death of our republic. I highly recommend Katherine Stewart’s book, The Power Worshipers, which covers this phenomenon perfectly.
We are heading dangerously toward a fascist autocracy where the less-than-sane factions of the right wing have no interest in governing this country or its citizens but only seek total unchecked power.
For those of you who think you are on the “winning team” and have no worries, consider Martin Niemöller’s stark warning: “First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
These reasons and more are why I am a lifetime member of the Freedom From Religion Foundation (ffrf.org). It’s an organization of atheists, agnostics, freethinkers and even a smattering of the religious who believe religions have no place in our government. We are working tirelessly to keep the church and the state separated as the founders intended. I encourage everyone to explore this organization and the good work they are doing, on everyone’s behalf, before it is too late. Make America smart again!