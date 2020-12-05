At the time of writing, more than 800 fellow New Mexicans lay gasping for air in hospitals around the state. Thousands more of us await a similar fate as the days fade ever quicker into a COVID-19 winter. In the background, a president who self-projects as a faux Byronic hero leverages his last vestiges of delegated power to perpetuate political discord to his own advantage. Meanwhile, we don’t know when our situation might improve. If ever the term “uncertain” could be used to express the chief sentiment of this state’s residents, it is now.
But how are we to abide in uncertainty? Two approaches come to mind. The first being that which pervades our contemporary ethos: through the willful simplification of the events and phenomena transpiring around us. And the second being that fleetingly postulated by the 19th-century English poet John Keats: through exercising “Negative Capability.”
To the former approach, simplifying our milieu is an expedient way to go on when times are uncertain. In this case, we reach for verisimilitudes, or things that appear to us to be real, irrespective of if they indeed are. This helps us to make sense of our situation and, therefore, in our own minds bring certainty to that which is uncertain. Examples of such simplification abound: COVID-19 is only a disease of the elderly; Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is the progenitor of our economic plight; and a viral video clip of empty hospital space means the pandemic is a hoax.
Nevertheless, such an approach can prove problematic and, while capable of temporarily liberating us from a sense of uncertainty in the face of complex situations, can be detrimental to our own well-being. The maskless youth continue to perish, we forget the impacts of our individual behaviors — translated through the revered “invisible hand” of “the market” — on New Mexico’s economy, and we perpetuated division based on our subscription to frenzied multimedia-driven “clip cultures.” By grasping at verisimilitudes that miss the mark, we do ourselves no enduring favors as we wade through uncertain times.
An alternative approach does, however, exist. Enter John Keats, a Romantic poet whose abbreviated adult life was no stranger to uncertainty. In his December 1817 letter to his brothers, Keats mused that, when confronted with the uncertain, individuals possessed a special capacity: “Negative Capability.” This meaning that a person is “capable of being in uncertainties, Mysteries, doubts, without any irritable reaching after” those same verisimilitudes that can run us afoul. Ironically, Keats himself was subjected to the consequences of reasoned simplification during treatments for his consumption (tuberculosis) — his doctors routinely bleeding him, the old-fashioned equivalent of internally administering UV light.
Although Keats does not set out a specific procedure for conducting oneself under conditions of uncertainty, the importance of his point remains: We are capable of being in uncertainty. We each have the capacity to exercise “Negative Capability.” And in that, we are not predestined to fretfully lurch toward creating simplified, deficient notions, explanations and narratives that may further separate us from the beauty of our collective humanity.
During these gravely uncertain times, we would be well served to remember that uncertainty references our own intrinsic fragility as human beings. None of us truly know for sure when we might fall ill, lose a job or prematurely be forced to say a distanced goodbye to someone we love. Nevertheless, through exercising “Negative Capability,” we have the capacity to affirm, without prejudice, the uncertainty that we each face, and in the process, we can provide the opportunity to bring ourselves closer — though, due to COVID-19, not in a physical sense — together.
