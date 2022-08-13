Oh, New Mexican! When will you stop needling the residents of Eldorado on our community issues? Your editorial (“Eldorado: Where chickens, cisterns stir controversy,” Our View, Aug. 2) omitted facts and misrepresented others.

Yes, the chicken controversy did divide our community. In a covenant vote, lot owners voted 55.4 percent to 44.6 percent to not allow chickens. The Eldorado Community Improvement Association board followed the wishes of residents in bringing the lawsuit. The ground-based solar lawsuit was brought by one individual, not by the homeowners association. In fact, the ECIA board organized a solar task force that met for months. Its conclusion was to encourage solar and allow ground-based solar as acceptable with certain conditions.

In defending the property owners — Marc Bedner and Rosemary Lowe — who have installed the controversial cisterns, the editorial stressed that Eldorado’s architectural guidelines are “1990s-era.” In fact, the architectural guidelines have been revised five times since they were instituted. The last time was in October 2014, when Bedner and Lowe were living in Eldorado. Two open forums were held; lot owners could comment, and votes were taken. These forums were publicized in community newsletters and on the website.

Mary Cassidy has lived in Eldorado for 28 years.

