The U.S. government maintains the world’s largest immigration detention system. Every year we incarcerate more than 500,000 immigrants. The budget for incarcerating innocent men, women and children in 2019 was $3.2 billion.
We need to find a better, more humane way to handle immigrants while they await processing. Immigrants are not seen as criminals by the rest of the world, and there are starkly different processes for handling the flow of immigrants across their borders in many countries. Other countries such as Canada and Sweden assist immigrants during the application-processing period. They are given medical care, social workers to evaluate their need for assistance due to the trauma that often is the reason for their fleeing their home and put in touch with an attorney. Nonprofit organizations provide community support and help with housing placement in the community. Immigrants move within society freely. When they go to court, regardless of the outcome of their case, they know they were treated fairly and respectfully. The cost of this community-based process is 80 percent less than the incarceration model. In addition, the compliance level for court appearances is almost 100 percent.
In the United States, upon arrival, immigrants are evaluated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection or ICE personnel, who determine if the immigrant is an undocumented immigrant or a threat to national security. If the immigrant has a criminal record, including misdemeanor convictions without a jail sentence, they are placed in custody, separated from their family and sent to a detention center (a prison). They are treated like a prisoner while they wait for the overtaxed system to give them a court date. Excessive use of solitary confinement and inadequate medical care have been documented.
When they appear in court, they will face immigration attorneys, but they will have to represent themselves despite language barriers and a complicated legal structure that is not familiar to them. When they have completed their case processing and court dates, they feel alienated and afraid. They are not part of the community and have not been supported or treated humanely.
In looking at the two models, one is reminded of the adage that you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar. It is time for us to switch to a better, more humane model for how we process immigrants upon entry to the U.S. We need to immediately move to reduce the number of immigrants held in detention. We need to develop a system similar to Canada’s or Sweden’s to assist immigrants following arrival in the U.S. Until a more humane system is in place, state and local authorities need to monitor ICE facilities, specifically subcontracted local jails, to ensure immigrants are receiving the care they need and are not subject to abuse during incarceration. Congress needs to reduce funding for these detention centers and implement an aggressive plan to release those currently in detention.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.