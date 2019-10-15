Regardless of your specific views on immigration, no one is unaware these days of the highly unfriendly policies of the federal government toward our immigrant population. The reason is clear: They reflect the personal view of the nation’s leader.
Equally clear is the fact that most New Mexicans do not share these views. But according to the findings of a recent study by the Santa Fe chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, the views of most state residents on treatment of immigrants are not reflected in the policies and procedures adopted by their elected state and local government officials. In fact, the statewide study found, in most counties and large cities, there is no policy at all governing the extent to which local employees, including law-enforcement officers, assist — or don’t assist — federal immigration authorities, as well as whether they use public resources for federal immigration law enforcement.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, the Santa Fe ACLU and Somos Un Pueblo Unido will be launching a major new initiative to change this.
The campaign — bringing together concerned New Mexicans from a broad spectrum of civic and faith-based organizations — aims to overcome the patchwork of public policies that has resulted in unequal treatment of both legal and undocumented residents and visitors as well as use of state and local funds for federal immigration enforcement without any accountability.
This lack of county and city policy, and its necessary implementing rules and regulations, currently means that:
• Police officers in jurisdictions without a policy prohibiting interaction with federal immigration authorities may rely on their own judgment about the decision to contact ICE during a traffic stop if they suspect inaccurate identification or violation of an immigration law;
• No consistency can be maintained in how immigrants — or those thought to be immigrants — are treated across jurisdictions in New Mexico or by departments within any given jurisdiction;
• Government officials have no mechanism to ensure that the decisions of the governing body concerning relations with immigrants are actually being carried out “on the ground,” where employees interact with members of the public every day;
• Just as important, these officials also have no way to ensure that public resources are not used to enforce federal immigration law despite lack of any authorization by the local governing body; and
• City and county governments are exposed to unknowable potential liability by the actions individual employees may choose to take in the absence of any controlling policy.
Much needs fixing here: Voters can help bring about the kind of change New Mexicans want to strengthen long-term protections for immigrant families. Speaking at the initiative’s rollout 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 107 West Barcelona St., the ACLU study’s project director, Rachel Feldman; Somos Executive Director Marcela Diaz; and Santa Fe City Councilor Renee Villarreal will focus on how a united public effort can bring about state, city and county practices leading to clear, fair, consistent and supportive treatment of our immigrant population.
The event — co-sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, the Santa Fe Faith Network for Immigration Justice, Temple Beth Shalom and the Santa Fe City Immigration Committee — offers an opportunity for all New Mexicans tired and frustrated about what our immigrant neighbors must face to take specific steps to ensure their freedom from callous, random and/or bigoted actions by public employees. This is a community effort that will help immigrant families, protect public resources and support public safety and services for all New Mexicans. Now is the time to act.
Rachel Feldman and Marty Gerber are board members of the Santa Fe ACLU and residents of Santa Fe County.
