I am a student at the May Center for Learning in Santa Fe. Recently, we have been studying water health. Even though we had been originally studying the Santa Fe River, one river got me really interested in water health: the Pecos River.
Do you know what mining upstream of the Pecos River does to the river itself?
The Pecos River has been through many different mishaps. In 1991, a heavy snowmelt washed toxic pollutants from the Terrero Mine into the river. According to stopterreromine.org, this resulted in over 90,000 fish dying. If this isn’t wasn’t bad enough, did you know the mess it made caused a $28 million cleanup? About 20 percent of that money came out of your tax dollars.
You might still be arguing that mining gives us a lot of useful materials. As true as that may be, mining does a lot more bad than good. Mining causes ecological imbalance, endangerment of animals, habitat destruction and biodiversity loss.
You might still be thinking, “Though all of this may be true, mining is still crucial for technology growth.” You might not have known that mining also uses 72 percent of groundwater on average. The Generation Next article (“Endangered Waters,” April 29) clearly stated that even though metals people mine for like copper and gold are less toxic, people have still had to shut down campgrounds and other things that were affected. Not only does mining affect animals, but it also affects people.
The Terrero Mine still affects the Pecos people. If you want to learn more, visit stoptererromine.org/story-map and listen to people’s stories about the mine.
Even after all this, the Comexico corporation still wants to mine in the Pecos area near the site of the cleanup. Visit ournmwaters.com to sign a petition to help the Pecos River. Consider putting these thoughts into action and help stop mining in the Pecos River.
Addison Binkley is a young person concerned about the health of our waters.