The time has come for everyone to wear face masks/coverings when in public. The purpose is to keep people from transmitting the virus, not to keep them from getting the virus. Any other safety measures are insufficient.
The taking of temperatures before entering a facility is helpful only if someone is actively sick, but does nothing if that person has the virus but has no symptoms — they don't even know they have the virus but are still contagious. They can infect others by sneezing or coughing, contaminating the air and any surfaces upon which their germs land. A face covering prevents droplets from even getting into the air, thereby dramatically reducing the spread of infection.
Since many people are still not wearing masks (either through a lack of understanding of how the virus spreads or rebellion because they believe it's a hoax, or they feel it's an infringement on their rights), the governor must make mask-wearing mandatory, with fines issued to those who continue to endanger the rest of us. Mandated masks will allow stores to bar entry to the maskless, enhancing safety for the employees and customers. This would be another tough measure for our governor to institute, but one only needs to look at our statistics compared to those of the states surrounding us to see how her early interventions have benefited us.
If the governor doesn’t mandate mask-wearing — and she has preferred persuasion to date — then stores and other businesses need to, in order to protect their employees and customers from virus spreaders. If, as current science indicates, the virus will be with us, off and on, until a vaccine is developed, this may become the new normal.
Yes, we all want everyone to be able to get back to work and get our economy going again, but we can only do so by taming this virus. All those needing to get back to work should be willing to accept this sacrifice to do so. If everyone takes it seriously enough, New Mexico can be in the forefront of getting back to work. Perhaps a good slogan for this and to help people understand why they are wearing masks would be, “COVID-19 — Keep it to yourself.”
