Most New Mexicans may not even be aware of it. They can’t see it, and they can’t hear it.
But now that the primary election is over, it’s here, and it’s becoming more and more of a threat every legislative cycle in New Mexico and continues to impact the lives of our citizens.
Progressivism.
The 2020 legislative election is truly about our future, and more dangerous progressives are slipping into the ranks of the Democratic Party.
Like a thief in the night, a handful of Democratic progressive challengers quietly snatched nominations for state Senate seats — at least five of these progressives won Senate primaries, one of which included the defeat of the majority Party’s President Pro Tempore. Other veteran Democrat state senators were also booted from the legislature. Slowly, but surely, an ever-increasing number of left-leaning candidates seem to weave themselves into the political fabric of the Legislature.
What does this tell us?
The progressive movement is growing, taking over the Democratic Party, and it must be stopped.
The progressives in the Capitol have practically destroyed our state with their reckless overspending, endless taxation and blatant disregard for fiscal responsibility, all of which have contributed to our current multibillion dollar deficit.
Should more progressives step into the Senate or House chamber, we’ll see more gun rights shot away, Constitutional freedoms lost and fewer protections for the unborn.
This is why this 2020 election battle for the Roundhouse is so critical.
Traditional New Mexico values will vanish and sensible government will be a thing of the past.
If these progressives get elected, New Mexico will be a bigger mess: a worsening fiscal crisis, jobs and young people leaving the state and lower educational national rankings. The list goes on.
That’s why we must all work doubly hard together as New Mexicans this election season to prevent dangerous progressives from entering the Roundhouse.
Let’s fight the good fight and win in November. So much more than legislative seats are at stake.
Anissa Tinnin is state executive director of the Republican Party of New Mexico.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.