I live in Dilia, 30 miles south of Las Vegas, N.M., along the Pecos River.
This is the second year of my second term as commissioner of the Vado de Juan Paiz. My position, and desire to learn, have inspired me to walk our entire ditch each year. Cutting trees, making repairs, working my body, removing junk and dead animals. And picking up beer cans. Lots of them!
Needless to say, my heart has fallen in love with our 13-mile ditch. A feat of engineering. Dug by hand and horse plow in 1822. Neglected for years. In need of much love.
Each walk I take in that ditch, which is two to three hours a day for several weeks during cleanup, I feel the sweat and blisters of those who dug that 10- to 12-foot-wide canal. All to create an oasis in the desert.
A place I call home.
When I received a call the other day from a gentleman from California inquiring about water rights attached to a particular property he wanted to purchase in Dilia, I called him back to see how I could help.
He proceeded to tell me that he was a cannabis grower in California, that he was involved in some aspect of the cannabis legislation and licensing there, and wanted to get some figures as to the availability of water during the months that cannabis needs lots of it for its maturation at our altitude, which is in August, September and October.
I was certainly intrigued to have somebody knocking at our door, seeking to become a commercial pot grower in one of the poorest counties in the state.
All he was interested in was water. He wanted to know if he could store it to use during the dry months. He knew how many gallons he needed per square foot to use in a low greenhouse (easier to hide). Understanding from the call that a cannabis bill was likely in New Mexico, my ears were wide open.
Not once, in at least a 30-minute presentation, did he ever ask how life was here, how were the people, how was the land, the wildlife, the culture, the children, the elders, the economy or the health of the community. As a commissioner in charge of protecting and managing our collective water, I felt a duty to inform this gentleman of a much younger age (I suspect by a good 25-30 years), about the state of our acequia and its parciantes.
I started by saying, “It’s kind of the Wild West here,” meaning lots of poverty, neglect, addictions, trauma, abuse, crime and such.
To which he responded that “he knew about the Wild West because he lives in Mendocino.”
I said, “Yes, but this is New Mexico,” meaning we have a complex culture here with deep roots in caring for and tending the land. We also have an opioid crisis, malnutrition, diabetes and more. He cut me off again, reiterating that he knew everything about the Wild West, but his voice was reminiscent of a hedge fund manager-turned-pot grower with a penchant for legalese language to bully others with his money.
By that time, my patience had reached its limit, so I asked him to please not interrupt me, that I wanted to share something important with him about the culture and my community here. He cut me off again, so I hung up on him.
I followed up with an email explaining all of the above and that I preferred to tell a newcomer, especially a cannabis grower, what he should know before venturing in a landscape that has already suffered plenty from abuse of land and water. He made demands for water use records for that property for the past 10 years, and reminded me that I was “impeding a sale”! I responded that I had given him all the information I had in my possession, and that the storing of water was a matter to bring to the Office of the State Engineer.
I reported the conversation to the commissioners of my area, as well as leaders and elders in the community. I felt a responsibility to share with them that I felt jarred by the conversation. The stories abound of community negatively affected by the arrival of hemp or cannabis operations (legal and clandestine) in their midst.
I am new here.
I love it here.
If I had been born here, and my ancestors had been here for more than 200 years like most of the people living in this valley as it sits on the 120,000-acre Anton Chico Land Grant, I would be very concerned about outside slick operators coming here. If the style, arrogance and ignorance of this gentleman I spoke to is any sample of the energy that could be coming our way, we ought to be prepared for an incursion of a potentially very disruptive industry.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.