Once we make it through the COVID-19 pandemic, we should anticipate a host of other “novel” viruses, mostly in the “conspiravirus” family.
Some of the species in this family are listed here, along with their known or suspected symptoms. Most of the cases which follow have been reported, incognito, in The New Mexican:
- Blamdagummintvirus. New Mexico has many suspected but latent cases. The closely related BlamdemDemsvirus is widespread in the state, while Blamobama-4 Everythingvirus has been recorded (and prerecorded) nationwide. Two notable cases in New Mexico have been identified as a state legislator and a legislator-wannabe. Their symptoms include delusions that the government (the same one they represent, or want to) is deliberately producing/using the virus to scare the public into submission. Several pathetic attacks on the governor have also been attributed to the virulence of these strains.
- Conspira-16 Diipstatevirus is a toxic mutation, and millions are rumored to have been intentionally inoculated with this hallucinogenic viral mishmash since 2016.
- Votinpersonvirus has a unique circular DNA structure and is caused by imagined voter fraud.
- The great granddaddy of all conspiraviruses is the Mccarthivirus, which decimated the country in the 1950s. Its most common symptom was an optical-nerve irritation that caused victims to see red (or Reds). Aftereffects from this condition are still debilitating people in the so-called red states. A secondary Mccarthivirus contagion cost the U.S. 40,000 deaths in Korea and 58,000 in Vietnam. The current president’s fascination with one-time commies from Red Russia is believed to be related, though the method of infection is not clear.
- A distinct sub-family, collectively known as Sacred Econovirus, includes the highly destructive Antiregulavirus, as well as the Trikeldown-6 virus, which is supposedly spread from snotty noses in the process of justifying their salaries. The name “sacred” comes from the fact that diseases resulting from this virus elevate the stock market to a sacrament, while giving working stiffs funerals to pray at.
All of these viruses mutate prodigiously; this characteristic distinguishes the family from other branches of the Order Summunelsasfalt. The ability to shape-shift on a dime makes both diagnosis and treatment complex. Victims often spend months downplaying the seriousness of conspiravirus. They then suddenly flip-flop to claim that it’s déjà vu all over again, just like when those Chinese attacked Pearl Harbor. Five minutes later they are trying to take credit for having a stockpile while refusing to share it.
Medical response to conspiravirus has been slow to launch, and somewhat mixed. While there have been many legitimate attempts to educate the public about the dangers of finger-pointing (washed or otherwise), at least one celebrity quack has been advocating a cure based on OxyContin, tonic water (for the quinine), Kool-Aid and vodka.
Since, like so many viruses, the various conspiraviruses are spread by people spewing in public, there are a limited number of options for prevention. It has been suggested that those who spread the virus should be given full-face masks made out of plastic bags (without warning labels), but this is considered unethical by some. In fact, certain masks are associated with spreading Supremovirus, rather than stopping it, particularly when combined with hoods.
The current epidemiological recommendations for slowing the spread of conspiravirus are known as “The Fives,” or in some circles, “The Hand Jive.” These are:
- Social-media distancing, also known as “Step Back and Think Critically”
- Washing out your ears, and the mouths of those who deserve it.
- Facing facts, rather than manipulating them.
- Elbowing anyone who gives off any form of conspiravirus.
- Staying home alone. After all, viruses don’t kill people; people kill people.
