Sixty years ago, President John F. Kennedy avoided a world calamity by negotiating an end to the Cuban missile crisis. The U.S. would refrain from invading Cuba and would remove nuclear missiles from Turkey, while the Soviet Union would remove its nuclear missiles from Cuba.
Kennedy wisely avoided Armageddon, and we all breathed a sigh of relief. In contrast, in late March of this year, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators were making good progress until Ukraine suddenly stopped the talks.
According to Noam Chomsky, political activist and professor emeritus from MIT, this is the most dangerous time in world history! It is one thing to invade a weak country like Iraq that did not possess weapons of mass destruction, and another to confront Russia, which has thousands of nuclear weapons that Vladimir Putin has indirectly threatened to use.
The U.S. canceled the Anti-ballistic Missile Treaty during the first Bush administration, and in 2018, then-President Donald Trump canceled the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty. These unilateral actions have made Russia feel insecure.
Foreign policy experts such as John Mearsheimer, professor at the University of Chicago, says the U.S. is playing with fire. Putin cannot lose this war, one he perceives as an existential threat to his nation. The U.S. and NATO also cannot lose this war.
David Swanson, author, activist and journalist, cited a Rand Corporation report that encouraged the expansion of NATO and the arming and training of Ukraine’s military (which we did) to drag Russia into a war. The U.S. government set the trap. The Russians took the bait and launched an invasion.
Russia blundered by underestimating the resolve of Ukrainians to fight and the effectiveness of U.S./NATO-supplied weaponry. Yet Ukraine and NATO may be overestimating their capacity to defeat Russia on the battlefield.
We are seeing the result: A war of attrition that each side, incorrectly, believes it will win continuing well into the future. The only good answer is diplomacy. Among points to discuss: Ukraine will not join NATO; there will be a cease-fire; negotiations will start; the West will supply only defensive weapons to Ukraine; and sanctions relief will be contingent on peace.
Unfortunately, we have no voices in Congress nor from the White House proposing a diplomatic solution. There is profit to be made by arms manufacturers by continuing the war, enhancing the likelihood of nuclear conflagration. It is my hope that our leaders will realize they share responsibility for the ongoing slaughter and the risk of nuclear war and work seriously toward a peaceful solution.
The world needs a leader like JFK again.