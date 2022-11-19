Tutor an eighth grader. This is a specific and intentional ask. Eighth grade is a challenging year for young people no matter the circumstance, but now, far more so. Consider the awkwardness of braces, acne, growth spurts and relentless competition for popularity layered on top of the dysregulating online world they have been living in.
Their sixth grade year was spent online, and their seventh grade year was a mess during a time when they needed organization and order. Without significant supports, eighth graders risk entering high school behind academically, struggling to integrate into a social structure and vulnerable to years that are perhaps not as closely monitored as they will need. This is the equivalent of two minutes left in the fourth quarter for this microgeneration of students.
Recently, the New Mexico Public Education Department released the academic proficiency scores for the students in our state. As someone who has led schools during the lockdown and the chaos of the year that followed, I was not surprised by the results. Students and teachers missed large parts of last year due to COVID-19, and those who were there on any given day were asked to teach classes for someone who was out, whether they were a classroom teacher, educational assistant or administrator, leaving schools thinly staffed at best.
And we worked hard to forge ahead, despite depletion, to create a new vision of schools on the other side of the pandemic. I finished last year more exhausted than I had been in 20 years in education, with the distinct feeling that it was nowhere close to enough. The scores released this past week confirmed that feeling. It was nowhere close to enough.
Only 34 percent of students in New Mexico are proficient in English language arts, 33 percent are proficient in science and 25 percent are proficient in mathematics. Gaps in academic proficiency widened during the pandemic between students from low-income families, English learners, special education students and their peers.
The reawakening we all are striving for after this pandemic is felt most acutely in communities, and our schools are expressions of our communities’ ambitions and spirit. The students who come to school each day are imprinting a future for themselves; a future that the adults who provide the structures and level of expectation for them in large part shape. Our students are struggling now, and they need all of us to wrap our arms around them and lift them up.
Tutoring is perhaps the most potent intervention for a student’s academic success, and it is something we can all do. Even one day a week. Give a few hours to help a young person. It will add a dimension of importance to your life and help to get our students back on a meaningful trajectory. There are opportunities all over the city and at our school, Turquoise Trail Charter School. It could be help with their classwork, guidance on their interdisciplinary capstone project or discussing a book for outside reading. Give of yourself because you are a member of their community, and you are counting on each other.
Christopher Eide Azevedo is the head administrator at Turquoise Trail Charter Schools.