Tutor an eighth grader. This is a specific and intentional ask. Eighth grade is a challenging year for young people no matter the circumstance, but now, far more so. Consider the awkwardness of braces, acne, growth spurts and relentless competition for popularity layered on top of the dysregulating online world they have been living in.

Their sixth grade year was spent online, and their seventh grade year was a mess during a time when they needed organization and order. Without significant supports, eighth graders risk entering high school behind academically, struggling to integrate into a social structure and vulnerable to years that are perhaps not as closely monitored as they will need. This is the equivalent of two minutes left in the fourth quarter for this microgeneration of students.

Recently, the New Mexico Public Education Department released the academic proficiency scores for the students in our state. As someone who has led schools during the lockdown and the chaos of the year that followed, I was not surprised by the results. Students and teachers missed large parts of last year due to COVID-19, and those who were there on any given day were asked to teach classes for someone who was out, whether they were a classroom teacher, educational assistant or administrator, leaving schools thinly staffed at best.

Christopher Eide Azevedo is the head administrator at Turquoise Trail Charter Schools.

