A recent letter to The New Mexican complained about timely access to doctors in Santa Fe (“Lack of medical care will chase people away,” Letters to the Editor, July 5). A second letter complained about the scarcity of veterinarians in Santa Fe and the lack of even one emergency veterinarian (“Lack of vets,” Letters to the Editor, July 6).
In the first case, the writer stated that they might have to leave Santa Fe. They might want to rethink that. Access to medical professionals is a problem just about everywhere. Need a new primary care provider? Be prepared for a six-month wait for an appointment. Referral to a specialist? Two to three months. New in town? Be prepared to call multiple veterinary practices only to find they’re not accepting new patients.
The problem is not Santa Fe. The problem is national because of a lack of medical professionals. The population of the United States is aging. That means more people with more medical issues. It also means more medical professionals retiring every day.
It is difficult to get people to commit to a minimum of seven years of study, let alone the 11 to 15 years required for some medical specialties. Add to that the fact many students will graduate with student loans they will continue to pay off for the rest of their lives, and prospects are not good for enticing young people into medical careers.
At a time when we need more educated people, we are stifling young people’s ability to get an education due to the high costs of college and the obscene costs of educational loans. We don’t allow predatory interest rates on payday or title loans, so why do we still allow them on educational loans? There are many well-documented instances where people have paid on educational loans for years and yet still owe not only the initial amount but also many times that in interest. Why do we allow that to continue? Are we so shortsighted not to see how that affects all of us?
Yes, a college education is not for everyone. But we want our doctors, our veterinarians, our engineers, our teachers to have college degrees. One way to ensure that we have the educated people we need is to make sure our young people can attend college without taking on crushing lifelong debt.
Otherwise, you just may never get to see that doctor at all.