A recent letter to The New Mexican complained about timely access to doctors in Santa Fe (“Lack of medical care will chase people away,” Letters to the Editor, July 5). A second letter complained about the scarcity of veterinarians in Santa Fe and the lack of even one emergency veterinarian (“Lack of vets,” Letters to the Editor, July 6).

In the first case, the writer stated that they might have to leave Santa Fe. They might want to rethink that. Access to medical professionals is a problem just about everywhere. Need a new primary care provider? Be prepared for a six-month wait for an appointment. Referral to a specialist? Two to three months. New in town? Be prepared to call multiple veterinary practices only to find they’re not accepting new patients.

The problem is not Santa Fe. The problem is national because of a lack of medical professionals. The population of the United States is aging. That means more people with more medical issues. It also means more medical professionals retiring every day.

Janet Eduardo lives in Santa Fe.

Recommended for you