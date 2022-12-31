I am one of those clueless (and older) people who did not realize until your very thorough article (“Tipping culture changing since pandemic,” Dec. 23) how incredibly low the minimum wage for tipped wage-earners is.

This situation is ridiculous, completely illogical and, frankly, inhumane. If a “standard” tip is 20 percent, then it would be logical for the minimum wage of a tipped wage-earner to be 20 percent lower than the rate of the standard minimum wage. That would make the minimum wage for a tipped earner $9.20 per hour, increasing to $9.60 in January, almost triple what it is currently. That’s $2.80 per hour, increasing to $3.00 in January.

If this were the case, would that increase the cost for restaurant owners? Certainly, and dramatically so. However, it is a cost they should have been paying for many years. If this increased cost means that restaurants must further streamline their operations, that the prices of menu items increase so dramatically that people will not pay them, or that some restaurants go out of business, then that will have to happen — even though the same shortchanged workers will then lose their jobs.

Michelle Gaugy is a native of Northern California who has lived, loved and worked in New Mexico for over 25 years. She lives on Gypsy Alley, is an author, consults to artists and formerly had a gallery on Canyon Road.

