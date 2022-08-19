New Mexicans shouldn’t have to worry about blackouts, and yet, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation is warning of potential energy shortfalls this summer. Above-normal temperatures are already stressing the electric grid, and summer has just officially started.

On top of that, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced expectations for an above-normal hurricane season. The increased frequency with which severe weather threatens reminds us of the effects of carbon-induced climate change, just how vulnerable our electric grid is, and how important it is to embrace the idea of resiliency.

In 2000, fewer than two dozen major disruptions in the U.S. caused extended blackouts. In 2020, the number was above 180 and in 2021, the economic toll of extreme weather events was roughly $329 billion globally. The dramatic increase in grid failures is happening just as electricity demand is growing rapidly due to overly ambitious electrify-everything policies and battery electric vehicle sales.

Popular in the Community