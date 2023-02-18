False and unfounded claims about election fraud have run wild in recent years, fueling right-wing outrage and threats of violence against elected officials and community members. The Solomon Pena case is part of a surging wave of political violence that threatens the lives of elected officials and their families in New Mexico and across our nation. In New Mexico, we’ve also seen voter intimidation in Otero County at voters’ doorsteps, Trump trains targeting polling locations in BIPOC communities, and many New Mexico elected officials who supported the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C.

Amid a wave of anti-democracy sentiment, protecting the freedom to vote cannot wait. It’s time for New Mexico to step up and show the country how democracy can bring us together — not drive us apart. We can protect our sacred freedom to vote by passing the New Mexico Voting Rights Act (House Bill 4). The New Mexico Voting Rights Act will take several steps to remove unnecessary barriers to voting for eligible New Mexicans and ensure our state is making necessary strides to set the national precedent for a secure, fair and equitable voting process.

Each pro-democracy component of the act consists of commonsense voting protections, including restoring the vote to those previously incarcerated, expanding Native voter protections and improving our existing automatic voter registration system. By passing this bill, New Mexico can ensure all eligible New Mexican voters — regardless of background, geography or demographics, can act on their fundamental right to vote.

Felice Garcia is a voting rights advocate and grassroots member of OLÉ.