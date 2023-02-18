False and unfounded claims about election fraud have run wild in recent years, fueling right-wing outrage and threats of violence against elected officials and community members. The Solomon Pena case is part of a surging wave of political violence that threatens the lives of elected officials and their families in New Mexico and across our nation. In New Mexico, we’ve also seen voter intimidation in Otero County at voters’ doorsteps, Trump trains targeting polling locations in BIPOC communities, and many New Mexico elected officials who supported the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C.
Amid a wave of anti-democracy sentiment, protecting the freedom to vote cannot wait. It’s time for New Mexico to step up and show the country how democracy can bring us together — not drive us apart. We can protect our sacred freedom to vote by passing the New Mexico Voting Rights Act (House Bill 4). The New Mexico Voting Rights Act will take several steps to remove unnecessary barriers to voting for eligible New Mexicans and ensure our state is making necessary strides to set the national precedent for a secure, fair and equitable voting process.
Each pro-democracy component of the act consists of commonsense voting protections, including restoring the vote to those previously incarcerated, expanding Native voter protections and improving our existing automatic voter registration system. By passing this bill, New Mexico can ensure all eligible New Mexican voters — regardless of background, geography or demographics, can act on their fundamental right to vote.
Upon leaving incarceration, eligible New Mexicans deserve a voice in our democracy — they deserve the full rights extended by our constitution. Restoring voting rights is an effective way to reintegrate formerly incarcerated individuals as active and engaged citizens. There are currently over 11,000 New Mexicans who are eligible but cannot currently register to vote. New Mexico must restore voting rights to these citizens — the integrity and advancement of an inclusive democracy demands it.
New Mexico’s 23 Indian tribes make up 12.4% of our state’s population. A fair and free democracy in our state leaves no one behind — especially not the Indigenous communities denied self-governance and suffrage for countless generations.
We cannot improve democracy without improving the Native American Voting Rights Act. The best people to enfranchise tribal communities are tribal leaders. If we’re serious about building a stronger democracy, we must commit to ensuring Native voters have equal access to exercise their freedom to vote.
With the act, New Mexican legislators can upgrade our state’s partial automatic voter registration system to the national gold standard, secure automatic voter registration. It will automatically register people to vote when they present documents confirming their citizenship and residency at the MVD or another state agency.
Secure automatic voter registration is necessary to make the voter rolls more equitable and will make the other critical components of this bill more effective and efficient, and has the potential to double the impact of our voter registration practices in comparison to our state’s current partial automatic voter registration system. By adopting and implementing this system, more young voters, voters of color, low-income voters and rural voters will be registered to vote and feel more inclined to make their voices heard.
Our democracy works best when all eligible voters can safely and consistently exercise their freedom to vote, without barriers. It’s time for New Mexico to take action and make our democracy not just the best it can be, but the best it should be.
With the reforms in HB 4, the New Mexico Voting Rights Act, New Mexico can set an example for the nation of what safe, secure and accessible elections should look like. By building on the successes we’ve seen in recent years, the Land of Enchantment has the invaluable opportunity to cement ourselves as the proud and vibrant national leader in the fight to expand democracy.
Felice Garcia is a voting rights advocate and grassroots member of OLÉ.