New York Times columnist and CBS News analyst Jamelle Bouie recently remarked that “We have yearslong ongoing experiments in mail-in voting in Colorado, Utah, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington. One thinks that if this were highly insecure, we would know so by now.”
When I saw that, it made me wish New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce and his cohorts on the GOP side of the New Mexico Legislature got out a bit more into clue-land. Then they would already know that vote-by-mail has been tested and is safe and secure in addition to being relatively cheap to administer.
It is, of course, part of the GOP ideology that individual voter fraud is a real thing consisting of impersonation, double registration or other forms of identity substitution.
Republicans are not, however, interested in preventing the actual forms of election fraud that we have seen in 2016 and subsequently: hacking of voter rolls, hacking of voting machines, hacking of election offices, surreptitious Russian propaganda, voter intimidation, online and in-person voter suppression. They actively pretend that the latter aren’t happening, but that the former are.
These Republican pretences are vile, counterfactual, destructive of democracy and form part of a network of forces that could be working to steal the next election.
In the chaos of the novel coronavirus-caused pandemic, they may well succeed in doing so. But they won’t do it by hacking vote-by-mail, because that system has been vetted — unlike the bona fides of so many otherwise-pious vote-suppressing Republicans.
The New Mexico Supreme Court did not approve universal vote-by-mail for the June New Mexico primary election — the ruling held the Legislature needs to act to change the law. That should happen in time for the general election in November, especially considering a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely.
Voting by mail can be safe, secure and, most of all, necessary in times like the present.
James McCarty Yeager worked in Washington, D.C., for 43 years before coming to Santa Fe five years ago.
