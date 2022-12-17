For candidates with strong conservation values, the 2022 midterm election was one for the ages. In New Mexico, we saw impressive victories by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who championed the Energy Transition Act and conserving 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030; State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard, who supports plugging abandoned oil and gas wells; and the election of Gabe Vasquez — a well-known conservationist — in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District.  

The outcome demonstrates that protecting public lands, waters and wildlife is a winner, with crossover appeal to Democrats, Republicans and independents. A 2022 poll by Colorado College showed that 79 percent of New Mexicans support protecting 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030; 82 percent support creating new national monuments; 85 percent say public lands issues help determine their support for an elected official; and a whopping 92 percent support requiring oil and gas companies to pay for cleanup costs. This isn’t surprising in the Land of Enchantment, where we know our natural and cultural heritage are inextricably connected.   

A study by the Center for Western Priorities noted that between 2011 and 2021, New Mexico ranked third among all Western states in conserving the most public land. While that is good news, the report also noted we are far behind in total protected lands.

Mark Allison is executive director of the New Mexico Wild Action Fund.

