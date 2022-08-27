It’s time for the voting population of Santa Fe to take a close look at the voting record of their city councilors. If you don’t like how they’re voting, do everything you can to have them voted out of office. Keep in mind, a city council is voted into office to advocate on behalf of its constituents and promote the safety of its citizens.

I live in District 2 and am represented by Councilor Michael Garcia and Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth. There have been two recent votes by the mayor and City Council that will have major negative impacts for years to come on the residential areas in proximity to the intersection of Zia Road and St Francis Drive.

One vote involved the conversion of Santa Fe Suites to a complex the provides housing for people experiencing homelessness in Santa Fe. The other vote approved a development at the intersection of Zia Road and St. Francis Drive.

Alan Richardson is a 35-year resident of Santa Fe.

Popular in the Community