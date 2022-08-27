It’s time for the voting population of Santa Fe to take a close look at the voting record of their city councilors. If you don’t like how they’re voting, do everything you can to have them voted out of office. Keep in mind, a city council is voted into office to advocate on behalf of its constituents and promote the safety of its citizens.
I live in District 2 and am represented by Councilor Michael Garcia and Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth. There have been two recent votes by the mayor and City Council that will have major negative impacts for years to come on the residential areas in proximity to the intersection of Zia Road and St Francis Drive.
One vote involved the conversion of Santa Fe Suites to a complex the provides housing for people experiencing homelessness in Santa Fe. The other vote approved a development at the intersection of Zia Road and St. Francis Drive.
I believe the Santa Fe Suites project has opened the door for those individuals who prey on neighborhoods, parking lots, shoppers, workers and people who just want to be left alone.
Since Santa Fe Suites has been converted to a low-income and homeless center, surrounding neighborhoods have been had people combing the street looking for unlocked cars, open garages, unlocked gates and potential campsites.
Approximately three months ago, I caught one individual in my garage in the car looking for anything of value. In the same period, I noticed a different individual try to open two neighbors’ cars and a garage. One resident in Candlelight had his high-value mountain bike taken from his garage. The Candlelight Neighborhood experienced almost no trespassing or police calls prior to the Santa Fe Suites conversion to a low-income complex.
The development approved by our councilors known as the Zia Station Development is opposed by the Candlelight Neighborhood Association.
Although the Candlelight neighborhood and others had a host of issues with the proposed development at Zia Road and St. Francis Drive, the one issue that was of most concern to many people was the proposed traffic estimated to be generated by the development on a daily basis and the safety issues that will be created by the traffic.
As acknowledged by the developer of the proposed development, the project will generate a traffic count of 7,900 cars per day on Zia Road between Vo-tech Road and St. Francis Drive.
Even though the traffic issue on Zia Road was brought up many times during the Planning Commission and City Council hearings, not once did the City Council express an interest in having a safety study completed. As a matter of fact, no councilor expressed concerns about traffic on Zia Road.
Romero-Wirth and Garcia are aware of the issues surrounding Santa Fe Suites and the development; to my knowledge, neither has attempted to address the problems, although Romero-Wirth did cast a vote against the Zia Station’s overall development and against excluding it from the South Central Highway Corridor.
I find my councilors so far removed from advocating for the residents living in the vicinity of Zia Road and St. Francis Drive that I cannot support their reelection to the City Council.
Alan Richardson is a 35-year resident of Santa Fe.