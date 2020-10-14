Marian Wright Edelman, founder and president emerita of the Children’s Defense Fund, may have said it best: “Democracy is not a spectator sport.”
This fall, you can have a voice in shaping New Mexico’s judiciary by voting whether to retain one New Mexico Court of Appeals judge and seven District Court judges in the First Judicial District, which includes Los Alamos, Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties.
In New Mexico, judges must run in and win a partisan election, whether they have been appointed to their position or are running for the position in the election. Once a judge is elected (except for magistrate judges), they stand for retention in all future elections. Judicial candidates standing for retention do not face an opponent. Instead, they must receive 57 percent voter approval to remain on the bench.
Most people have no idea who these judges are and no way to learn about them. That’s where the New Mexico Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission comes in. The commission is a volunteer, nonpartisan commission created by the New Mexico Supreme Court to improve the performance of judges and to provide useful, credible information to voters on judges standing for retention.
The commission provides detailed information to voters, including one of four recommendations: retain, do not retain, no opinion or insufficient time in the current position to evaluate. Under commission rules, judges can only be evaluated if they have served in their current positions for at least two years or if there is sufficient data to achieve a statistically valid sample.
Each judge is evaluated twice. Midway through their term on the bench, the commission conducts a confidential evaluation to help the judge assess their performance and develop a plan, if needed, to address any areas of weakness. The second evaluation is conducted before the judge stands for retention, and it is released to the public.
The Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission compiles its evaluations from several sources, including confidential surveys with individuals who regularly come in contact with each judge. Survey groups include other judges (for appellate judges only), attorneys, court staff, jurors and resource staff (law enforcement, probation/parole officers, etc.).
The commission also reviews statistics for each judge including caseloads, excusals (attorneys who ask that the judge be recused from hearing a case) and the time it takes to get cases resolved. Sometimes, the commission sends court observers to personally observe and comment on the judge’s actions in court.
Finally, the commission meets one on one with each judge being evaluated to review the survey results as well as their self-assessment of performance. Judges who receive a “do not retain” recommendation are given a second opportunity to meet with the commission, if desired, to make their case for retention.
This year, the Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission makes the following recommendations: retain: First Judicial District Court Judges T. Glenn Ellington, Sylvia F. LaMar, Francis J. Mathew, Mary Marlowe Sommer and Matthew Justin Wilson; insufficient time in current position to evaluate: Jacqueline R. Medina, New Mexico Court of Appeals, and First Judicial District Court Judges Jason C. Lidyard and Maria E. Sanchez-Gagne.
Evaluations are posted in English and Spanish on our website, www.nmjpec.org. Printed information is available by calling 800-687-3417.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.