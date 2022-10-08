With early voting rapidly approaching, I encourage New Mexicans to vote on general obligation bond No. 3 for higher education. The New Mexico Department of Agriculture, which is headquartered at New Mexico State University’s main campus but serves the entire state of New Mexico, would receive $10.5 million to replace its outdated and unsafe headquarters facility.

For those who are not aware, the original New Mexico Constitution, ratified in 1911 and the basis for statehood in 1912, created the state Department of Agriculture. In 1955, NMSU’s Board of Regents unified a number of regulatory services and the individuals responsible for administering them under a single administrative organization: the New Mexico Department of Agriculture. Our current building was constructed in 1973.

If the bond passes, there will be no tax rate increase. It is not a new tax or an increase in the rate of the existing property tax. If passed, the 2022 GO bond to support higher education will maintain the state’s bonding capacity to address future capital improvement needs. These bonds are a replacement of general obligation bonds for higher education that are expiring or have already expired.

Jeff M. Witte is the secretary of the Department of Agriculture.

Popular in the Community