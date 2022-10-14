Let’s make this year the last we are 50th in child well-being
Stephanie Garcia Richard, New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands
As New Mexico’s Commissioner of Public Lands, I am proud to be the first Latina, the first educator, and the first woman to serve as the steward of one of our greatest resources – our land. I also serve as the vice chair of the State Investment Council, which oversees investments related to the money we earn off of our working lands.
Did you know that New Mexico sits on one of the wealthiest permanent funds in the country? The Land Grant Permanent Fund, which is valued at about $25 billion, is a trust fund set aside to invest in an even more valuable resource — our children.
This November, New Mexico voters have the opportunity to approve Constitutional Amendment no. 1 to step up our investment in our state’s children by allocating roughly $150 million from this fund every year to the Early Childhood Education and Care Department for early childhood education and about $100 million to the Public Education Department to improve educational outcomes for at-risk students.
This is more important than ever, because as we learned this week from the national Kids Count Data Book, a 50-state report released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, New Mexico is once again ranked dead last in child well-being. This report analyzes how children and families are faring, and we are 50th. Again.
I’m here to tell you that this November — after years of effort — we finally have an opportunity to make this year the last year we are at the bottom.
Our families deserve long-term investment in our youngest New Mexicans.
As a state we have been working hard to improve the well-being of our children. Over the last several years, the New Mexico legislature and our governor have:
• Created the Early Childhood Education and Care Department
• Provided free childcare
• Invested in home-visiting
• Created a new state child tax credit
We are doing better than we were five years ago, but as this report shows, families and children are still struggling. There is still more to do.
As a former public school teacher, I know the value of investing in our kids. I know what a dollar means to a classroom – it means the difference between success and failure.
The State Land Office has raised record revenue for the Land Grant Permanent Fund over the past four years. We raked in over $2 billion this past year, roughly doubling the all-time record of the year before. In addition to the historic revenue from extraction, my office has focused on diversification of revenue streams beyond oil and gas and delivering services our communities need: tripling renewable energy on trust lands, creating jobs through deals with companies like Netflix, and breaking ground on affordable housing projects, to name a few.
I can think of no better investment or use of this rapidly growing fund than to support our youngest New Mexicans and their families.
We need big, bold ideas and investment in order to get the meaningful change that our people deserve. And to stop being at the bottom for child well-being.
In the November election, we can vote to approve Constitutional Amendment no. 1 and thereby invest in our families, communities, and kids during the most crucial stages of their development.
For me, for my family, and for the future of our youngest New Mexicans, I will Vote yes for Kids.
Stephanie Garcia Richard is land commissioner for the state of New Mexico.