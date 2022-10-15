For quite some time, I have been concerned that my children, and all children, were not getting the education they need and deserve. They weren’t even getting the basics, much less a culturally relevant education. They still aren’t.
When we go to school, our background and culture aren’t included or represented; there’s a sense of confusion or that we don’t belong. This pattern within the public school system has been repeated for generations. These are the relics from the boarding and residential schools and the forced-assimilation era that we are still fighting today.
When I learned that New Mexico’s children have a constitutional right to a sufficient education and that there are protections for students who are Native American, Hispanic, English-language learners, low-income and children with disabilities, I joined the Yazzie/Martinez v. State of New Mexico lawsuit, and in 2018 the court ruled in our favor. It’s been four years since we won, but we are still not where we should be. Despite the legal victory and the years of work and building with other families and allies, we’re still fighting for an equitable education system that meets the needs of all our children.
But we now have the chance to build upon and solidify that victory and do right by our children. Many families, organizers and allies have worked tirelessly for years to get constitutional amendment No. 1 on the ballot in November. The amendment would mandate that another $250 million be allocated to public school education and early childhood education every year from the permanent school fund, an endowment established to pay for education by New Mexico as it entered statehood in 1912.
This fund has grown exponentially over the years and is now one of the largest of its kind. Fed by revenue from “state land” with sources like mineral exploration, oil and gas contributions, and income made from stock exchange investments, it is now valued at $26 bil-lion. The $250 million proposed in the amendment is less than 1 percent of that total value. And this money comes from our Indigenous lands. It is time it is given to our children and used to make good on what the court ordered in 2018.
I am of the Diné (Navajo) tribe, and we view our children as sacred. They are the heart of our existence, and it is our responsibility to prepare them for iiná, what we call “life” in my language. Our Indigenous children are left on the bottom of the pedestal in the U.S. education system, treated inequitably, provided fewer resources, confronted with adversities — more than I can really recount here. Our children need to know who they are, their background, where they come from, what their identity is. That gives them strength and power to go on, to be successful, because being culturally connected to our language and culture helps us find purpose and guidance.
Like my grandmother and mother would always say, “Our children are our future.” It is our duty to do right by them. We have a chance to codify that in the New Mexico Constitution and ensure that duty is met long-term. I am honored to vote yes for kids in November, by voting yes on constitutional amendment No. 1. I hope all of you will join me.
Aoo’ dadoo níigo, niha’ałchíní bá ada’diyohnił. (Vote yes for kids.)
Wilhelmina Yazzie (Diné) lives in Gallup and is the parent of three children. She is a named plaintiff in the landmark education lawsuit Yazzie/Martinez v. State of New Mexico.