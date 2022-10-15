For quite some time, I have been concerned that my children, and all children, were not getting the education they need and deserve. They weren’t even getting the basics, much less a culturally relevant education. They still aren’t.

When we go to school, our background and culture aren’t included or represented; there’s a sense of confusion or that we don’t belong. This pattern within the public school system has been repeated for generations. These are the relics from the boarding and residential schools and the forced-assimilation era that we are still fighting today.

When I learned that New Mexico’s children have a constitutional right to a sufficient education and that there are protections for students who are Native American, Hispanic, English-language learners, low-income and children with disabilities, I joined the Yazzie/Martinez v. State of New Mexico lawsuit, and in 2018 the court ruled in our favor. It’s been four years since we won, but we are still not where we should be. Despite the legal victory and the years of work and building with other families and allies, we’re still fighting for an equitable education system that meets the needs of all our children.

Wilhelmina Yazzie (Diné) lives in Gallup and is the parent of three children. She is a named plaintiff in the landmark education lawsuit Yazzie/Martinez v. State of New Mexico.

