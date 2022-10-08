No matter where you live, what job you have or what grade your child is in, high-speed internet is a must-have for all New Mexicans.

This fall, New Mexico voters will have an opportunity on their ballots to remove bureaucratic obstacles to providing high-speed internet infrastructure throughout the state, helping small businesses, workers and students succeed no matter where they live.

Statewide broadband will give our state the ability to better grow, attract and retain job-creating businesses and increase the power of small- and home-based businesses to compete in local, national and even international markets.

State Reps. Anthony Allison and Christine Chandler serve in the New Mexico House of Representatives. Allison represents District 4, San Juan County, while Chandler represents District 43, which includes parts of Los Alamos, Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Sandoval counties.

Popular in the Community