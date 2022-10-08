No matter where you live, what job you have or what grade your child is in, high-speed internet is a must-have for all New Mexicans.
This fall, New Mexico voters will have an opportunity on their ballots to remove bureaucratic obstacles to providing high-speed internet infrastructure throughout the state, helping small businesses, workers and students succeed no matter where they live.
Statewide broadband will give our state the ability to better grow, attract and retain job-creating businesses and increase the power of small- and home-based businesses to compete in local, national and even international markets.
High-speed internet is essential in the classroom, too, helping students conduct research, facilitating distance learning and enabling educators to share materials and lessons.
The benefits go on and on. Broadband makes remote access to health care easy for patients and doctors, and is now indispensable for public-safety personnel and emergency responders, who use high-speed internet for disaster preparation, security monitoring and disaster rapid response.
Our state’s utilities rely upon broadband to provide real-time information on energy usage, creating more efficiency in energy use. And individuals with disabilities benefit from broadband because it helps them to stay connected and communicate.
On the back of your ballot this November, you’ll see constitutional Amendment No. 2, which amends an outdated part of our state’s constitution that prohibits state funding from being used for things like internet infrastructure, water and wastewater services, and other basic needs.
New Mexico is continually building infrastructure that we all use — roads, highways, drainage facilities and more. In today’s world, access to the internet is just as vital and should be treated no differently.
It’s past time to build high-speed internet infrastructure throughout the state for all New Mexicans to use. This amendment would add high-speed internet, energy, water and wastewater to the list of critical infrastructure projects the state can fund. None of these services is a luxury. They are necessities for all hardworking New Mexicans.
This proposed amendment is modeled after previous constitutional amendments that have been passed by the voters, allowing the state to support affordable housing, provide tuition for military veterans, create jobs and fund other important programs.
New Mexico students, employees and small-business owners who work hard should have all of the tools they need to succeed. A “Yes” vote on constitutional Amendment No. 2 will remove a major obstacle to their success. We encourage voters across New Mexico to vote “Yes” on constitutional Amendment No. 2 on the back of your ballot.
State Reps. Anthony Allison and Christine Chandler serve in the New Mexico House of Representatives. Allison represents District 4, San Juan County, while Chandler represents District 43, which includes parts of Los Alamos, Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Sandoval counties.