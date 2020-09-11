I had a very bad feeling about the outcome of the last presidential election while I was watching the results coming in. I have a similar feeling about the present situation.
I’ve read enough history to recognize many of the signs, and what is occurring in the United States is just like what was happening in Germany and Italy in the 1920s and '30s. We’re heading down a very dark and dangerous rabbit hole, and Alice would not be happy.
The Republican Party seems to have given up all pretense of a party platform. It is simply the Party of Trump. I have wondered for a few months now what President Donald Trump and his sycophants would do if they started losing in the polls. Well, it’s happening! He and his supporters have given up any pretense of playing fairly, even if they ever intended to, which I doubt.
Trump is encouraging violence and racist attacks all over the country by describing fictitious accounts of liberal and minority-supported riots. He is encouraging the most radical and violent far-right and fascist groups to demonstrate, with violence, everywhere but especially in Democratic-majority locations. Then he and his supporters are following up with fictitious descriptions of how dangerous and ineffective these liberal administrations are.
And he is orchestrating, with full support from Republicans, an all-out attack on the voting rights of everyone, especially minorities. He is actively trying to destroy the voting process in this country. I fear the effect of all this will not only directly disenfranchise a large section of the population but will also frighten many others into not voting. He has threatened to place armed "inspectors" at the voting locations during the election.
It gets worse. He has intimated several times that if he loses the election, he may not accept the results. By then, by using all of the above tactics, he could well have persuaded a large segment of the U.S. population that he is the only viable "savior" of a dysfunctional and dangerous America, and he will subsequently become our president/dictator for life.
With his lifestyle, that may not be very long, but if you could stand to watch his "nomination" speech at the White House, he has set up his succeeding dynasty, his despicable family. I sincerely hope I am wrong and the great American public wakes up in time to prevent this happening, but at the moment, I’m not very hopeful.
Everyone must make every possible attempt to vote in this election. A simple majority will not be enough to win; the insane and outdated Electoral College concept will take care of a small majority. The Democrats must win by an overwhelming and unassailable percentage, or the situation I’ve described above will occur. Even with such a win, the Party of Trump still might try to claim victory.
